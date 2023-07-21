Once Again, Mainstream Media Falls For A Fake TikTok Challenge, Creating Yet Another Moral Panic
from the the-moral-panic-challenge dept
It seems to happen over and over again, and the mainstream media always makes it worse. The mainstream media hears about a “TikTok challenge,” reports on it like crazy, and people freak out that TikTok is destroying the children or some such.
And every single time, it turns out that the media got the story wrong. Often ridiculously so. There was the “devious licks” challenge, which at least had some basis in truth, but which TikTok cracked down on almost immediately. But when good reporters scratched the surface they found that it was mostly kids pranking adults, making them think that something bad was going to happen.
But, even worse, there was a big moral panic about the “slap a teacher” challenge that the media got up in arms about. Only, that one turned out to have been literally made up by some random adult and then spread by a school cop on Facebook, claiming that it was an upcoming TikTok challenge. Or the “school violence challenge,” which was reported all over the media, causing many schools to shut down entirely for the day, where there is no indication that it was ever actually a thing. And, if it was, the news was spread much more widely by TV news anchors freaking out about it without any evidence that it was real. And, no, the NyQuil chicken challenge was never actually a thing.
And now there’s been another one. At the Washington Post, Taylor Lorenz highlights how the Today Show did a segment about “the boat jump challenge” in which kids were allegedly jumping from moving boats into the water for clout on TikTok. Only problem it was all made up.
But it was all untrue. There is no boat jumping challenge on TikTok. Before the media frenzy, no boat jumping videos had gone viral on TikTok, and no hashtag related to jumping off boats had ever been popular on TikTok, according to the company. Not a single trending audio on TikTok has ever been linked to jumping off boats.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a statement denouncing the story. “On Monday, July 3, a news story was shared regarding ‘first responders warning against a deadly boating TikTok trend after recent drownings’ in Alabama,” the organization tweeted on Monday. “Please be advised that the information released to the news outlet was incorrect. The ALEA Marine Patrol Division does not have any record(s) of boating or marine-related fatalities in Alabama that can be directly linked to TikTok or a trend on TikTok.”
The story is even worse than that. While the original comments from Jim Dennis, captain of the Childersburg Rescue Squad claimed that there were four drownings this year that were directly attributable to this “TikTok challenge,” he later walked back those comments, saying his comments were “blown way out of proportion” and that he couldn’t “say that’s the reason they died.” But the later statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency actually said no one died. One person died jumping from a boat in 2020 and one more in 2021. No one died that way in 2022 or this year, let alone four people.
So, no death, no TikTok challenge.
Of course, that didn’t stop tons of news reports from running with it.
Dozens of stories followed. People, Forbes, the Daily Mail, the New York Post, and countless other outlets repeated what the Today Show had claimed, that at least four people’s deaths were directly tied to this alleged “TikTok challenge.” Right-wing internet commentators who have been critical of TikTok amplified the misinformation. “Four people have died from TikTok’s latest challenge,” tweeted conservative influencer Ian Miles Cheong in a tweet that received 4.7 million views. “ … And those are just the four police know of.”
Thankfully, after Alabama officials said the story was bullshit, the Today Show retracted their story. People also retracted its story. Others simply deleted their stories.
Of course, about the only good thing here is that at least a few more people are looking more skeptically at some of these stories. One journalism professor in Alabama issued the “don’t fall for social media challenges challenge” which I’m guessing won’t get that much attention.
Softer Than Concrete
I remember being kind of skeptical when I first heard about this, considering that there are already videos of folks being ejected off a boat or a jetski, and swimming away just fine. This could have been a fun Mythbusters-style project.
Re:
I had little issue believing that trying to jump from moving boat to moving boat increased the likelihood of the minor muscle injuries that can snowball into a rapid drowning when dealing with deeper water. Combined with an increase in risky behavior and you could theoretically get enough deaths in a short enough time that the media could highlight demonize the challenge even if the deaths are a vast minority of actual outcomes (a skewed sample, inverted but similar to how you only see the non-tragic videos of ejections, the tragic ones don’t get posted) My primary thought that it was fake was there hasn’t been a legit deadly viral game or challenge to come out of social media.
Re: Re:
And being sliced to ribbons by a prop.
Re:
“This could have been a fun Mythbusters-style project.”
It could have been literally anything, from a couple of friends doing a dare, to a worldwide contest. I think the main components are that they seem old enough to have known better, but also part of an age group known to die early because of stupid stunts. TikTok might have encouraged something, but it could also just have led to the same idiocy being recorded more often.
Re: Re:
Specifically, an investigative news crew could have sponsored some youtube engineers, rented a speed boat, and dropped a mannequin equipped with a measurement device overboard to record the impact force. The video could have received millions of views, while debunking the panic. Publicity opportunity lost.
Re: Re: Re:
“an investigative news crew could have sponsored some youtube engineers”
While you seem to have a reasonable point somewhere here, this suggests you have as little idea about how these things work as anything else you spout nonsense about.
I mean, even ignoring that this is a story about TikTok and not YouTube, why would anyone need to hire YouTue staff to produce a video? Their business model is literally the opposite of that.
Re: Re: Re:2
I don’t mean employees of youtube, rather guys like Grady from Practical Engineering or Mark Rober. There’s other folks, I’m sure. They have the production value that both compels people to learn, and could make a great segment for a TV broadcast, if necessary.
Tiktok =
After the first TikToc, your clock does it again and again..
So whats the problem?
Proof that you don’t need AI to produce an article about Glorbo.
We all know that kids are too busy shitting in their litter boxes to go boating.
Today Show?
Getting your news from the Today Show might just be worse than getting it from Facebook.
Oh, another day ending in "Y" do we bother with them?
It’s the wrong wing blovisphere lack wits still. This isn’t simply an unfortunate lapse. One of their less endearing traits, right behind their violence and death threats to any that dare to state an opposing viewpoint using facts and evidence.
There is, however, a real problem with deaths in America that they don’t really want to start a conversation on.
—
'Kids aren't doing stupid things for us to cover, let's fix that real quick...'
You do have to wonder how obvious the people faking a ‘challenge’ would have to make it for ‘news’ agencies to not eagerly fall for a fraud and spread it…
‘Today in the news, the latest TikTok challenge plaguing society seems to be, let’s see… ‘News reporters/journalists punching themselves in the nuts on live tv or as they write their articles’?’
Re:
Nah, they’d apply common sense to that one.
These “journalists” don’t take anything seriously, but they will scour social media for someone being stupid/hateful, then filter it to their audience as if it’s some massive trend rather than a couple of idiots. I don’t doubt that some of them seed the stories themselves, but they wouldn’t go as far as actually following the trend themselves.
It doesn’t matter if it isn’t true.
It doesn’t matter if it is debunked.
Reality and truth no longer are a thing that matters.
This is a way to keep blaming the CCP for trying to destroy our children with their evil app.
Of course it doesn’t matter that the lies are causing more harm than the imaginary challenges.
People believe that the blood of a million children is extracted from them to keep the demoncrats young and alive.
People believe that drag queens are molesting kids in huge numbers, while ignoring there are few if any cases like that but we’re up to over 190 religious types since Nov 2022.
Facts can’t change people’s minds and just confirm everyone else is lying about it and the crazy is true.
I miss when the media checked facts rather than rush to publish first to “win” the race against the competition and all it cost them was their reputation.
We live in the age of being trapped in the World Weekly News, with people convinced BatBoy won the popular vote.
Re:
“I miss when the media checked facts”
I have bad news for you. That was decades ago, and may not ever have been completely true. All that’s changed is that the old business models based on subscriptions, classifieds and so on have been replaced with clickbait. But, that rot set in before the internet in some cases.
Re: Re:
The internet helped speed the death of fact checking & the rise in we have to publish first even if its a story about invaders from mars…
The sadder portion is that we’d have people showing up at Grovers Mill shooting each other suspecting their targets were Martians….
This does not sound like such a bad thing now that I ponder it.
Was my reply, keep forgetting to log in on my tablet cause the pw is a bit to much.
Re: Re:
Case in point: NBC planting incendiary devices in a pickup truck to “demonstrate” that it would catch fire in an accident. That was 1992.
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1993-02-10-mn-1335-story.html
Re:
You mean the sort of responsible, proper journalism we need was always a minority at best and the norm isn’t shitflingling yellow journalism and/or propaganda masquerading as journalism?
The same sort of shit joirnalism that even the Founding Fathers had to face?
Re: Re:
The same sort of shit joirnalism that even the Founding Fathers had to face?
Or, you know, produced.
“school violence challenge,”
Live in the US. Attend school. Wait for it.
How long do you reckon before the cable news talking heads discover my new Journalist Assassination Challenge?
who?
The real question is: Who is this “TikTok” and why is he allowed to cause so much trouble?