A Ton Of Folks Don’t Know What ‘Right To Repair’ Is, But Strongly Support It Once They Do
In just the last five years, the “right to repair” movement has shifted from nerdy niche to the mainstream, thanks in part to significant support from the Biden FTC and efforts in states like Minnesota and New York to pass new right to repair laws, making it easier and less expensive for consumers and independent repair shops to gain affordable access to manuals, tools, and replacement parts.
Surveys continue to indicate the majority of consumers support such efforts. But a significant number of folks don’t even know what the concept is, or how it applies them.
A new survey by Windows Report of 1,281 consumers found that 45 percent had never even heard of “right to repair.” Another 22 percent had heard of the concept but really had no idea how it applied to them personally:
But when consumers were asked if they would be more likely to purchase a device that is easier to repair, 80 percent said yes. And 83 percent stated that legal regulations should enforce the right to repair computers, “reflecting a desire for government intervention in promoting repair-friendly practices.”
Automakers, electronic manufacturers, and others have shown no sign of slowing down when it comes to monopolizing repair, whether that comes in the form of ham-fisted DRM, attacks on independent repair shops, or just making parts, manuals, and tools expensive and scarce.
But the harder they try to squeeze the more annoyed consumers get, and the more likely they are to support legislative right to repair reforms on either the state or federal level. It’s a hard debate for corporations to spin, so such policies continue to have overwhelming bipartisan support, and there’s clearly a lot of room left to grow when it comes to public education campaigns.
Right to repair
We have a right to peacefully assemble. But we do not have a right to repair.
“We have a right to peacefully assemble.”
ymmv
Most people see technology as a black box (which make these gadgets so attractive), it’s no more like grandpa who used the dinner table to repair the old television set to change a few capacitor (or never fix anything and force the whole family to eat on the kitchen). Now these devices are so ridiculous thin and packed that they mostly need to be glued to stay in one piece.
The right way to have a right to repair would be to stop things getting smaller and smaller, and like Fairphone or Framework laptop, or like any device ten years ago (with removable battery and screws), to have a real modular design, where each component could be changed manually. But it won’t come any sooner (or ever).
And, except some geeks who want to deconstruct like a Lego set, most people are used to throw a device when “a part” (which now is the whole device) is broken or even malfunctioning, and no more going to the repair shop (if they can still fine one). Theses devices have also a short lifetime (with dozen of new smartphones each year, cheap TV…) by design, even for a $1k smartphone.
I guess a whole generation is born with ecological sense but won’t use their finder to repair anything (even if basically every source of information is on this internet) but I’m talking like a grandpa promising that the television set would be fixed tonight.
“The right way to have a right to repair would be to stop things getting smaller and smaller”
We should move the deer crossing to a street with less traffic
Another part of the problem is what constitutes a “repair”. When it is “replace entire thing” or “replace large part because small cheap part failed”, it isn’t very helpful.
IF' you didnt know?
There was a time long ago, that IF you had a few basics in repair, you could build something for A LITTLE cheaper then Paying for a NEW version.
It was a SImple Idea, IT COST MONEY to have Others Build it.
But we also had Standardized PARTS. NOW days they will create a CHIP that does the same thing as 100 other chips, With a different number on it and a SMALL CHANGE, so they can copyright it. AND YOU CANT BUY IT.