Maryland’s Top Court Calls Bullshit On Ballistic Forensics
So much of what is considered [cough] bulletproof evidence in criminal cases is nothing more than pseudoscience dressed in a lab coat. For years, prosecutors have presented science-y sounding “evidence” derived from lab techniques that had never undergone any sort of peer review or blind testing. The government — especially the DOJ — has also allowed its hand-selected “experts” to vastly overstate the veracity of their findings.
But almost everything considered infallible has proven extremely fallible when subjected to rigorous examination by zealous defense attorneys and, more importantly, courts willing to actually question the things said to them by law enforcement.
It’s the questioning that matters. When courts do it, precedent is created and guidelines for evidence submission are established. That’s why this decision [PDF] — handed down by the Maryland Supreme Court — matters. It not only questions the assumptions about ballistics evidence, it demands better evidence in the future, if cops want to use so-called bullet-matching to lock people up. (h/t Short Circuit)
Here’s the lead-in to the court’s 128-page decision:
At the trial of the petitioner, Kobina Ebo Abruquah, the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County permitted a firearms examiner to testify, without qualification, that bullets left at a murder scene were fired from a gun that Mr. Abruquah had acknowledged was his. Based on reports, studies, and testimony calling into question the reliability of firearms identification analysis, Mr. Abruquah contends that the circuit court abused its discretion in permitting the firearms examiner’s testimony. The State, relying on different studies and testimony, contends that the examiner’s opinion was properly admitted.
Applying the analysis required by Rochkind v. Stevenson, 471 Md. 1 (2020), we conclude that the examiner should not have been permitted to offer an unqualified opinion that the crime scene bullets were fired from Mr. Abruquah’s gun. The reports, studies, and testimony presented to the circuit court demonstrate that the firearms identification methodology employed in this case can support reliable conclusions that patterns and markings on bullets are consistent or inconsistent with those on bullets fired from a particular firearm. Those reports, studies, and testimony do not, however, demonstrate that that methodology can reliably support an unqualified conclusion that such bullets were fired from a particular firearm.
The court notes that most courts have not challenged this form of evidence, despite it being in regular use since 1906. The science (such as it were) is this: each gun manufactured has certain distinct imperfections in the barrel. These imperfections mark the outside of bullets as they travel through the barrel. Thus, anyone with a decent microscope and access to the gun and the bullets can verify whether or not the bullets were fired from this particular gun.
For the most part, that quasi-scientific theory has done what the government has wanted it to do: secure convictions. It’s only in recent years that actual scientists (rather than the ones employed by law enforcement entities) have questioned the presumed uniqueness of marks left on bullets by gun barrels.
Leading off its criticism of assuming ballistics evidence is good evidence, the court cites a 2009 report by the National Research Council (NRC) of the National Academies of Science. That report said the standards created by the Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners (ATFE) were faulty because so much of what was assumed to be scientifically sound was little more than examiners’ subjective interpretations of marks found on bullets.
With respect to firearms identification specifically, the NRC criticized the AFTE Theory as lacking specificity in its protocols; producing results that are not shown to be accurate, repeatable, and reproducible; lacking databases and imaging that could improve the method; having deficiencies in proficiency training; and requiring examiners to offer opinions based on their own experiences without articulated standards.
In particular, the lack of knowledge “about the variabilities among individual tools and guns” means that there is an inability of examiners “to specify how many points of similarity are necessary for a given level of confidence in the result.” Indeed, the NRC noted, the AFTE’s guidance, which is the “best . . . available for the field of toolmark identification, does not even consider, let alone address, questions regarding variability, reliability, repeatability, or the number of correlations needed to achieve a given degree of confidence.”
Not great. And that conclusion was presented to the scientific community (which includes cop labs) nearly 15 years ago. But the ATFE changed nothing, despite even the federal government (via the President’s Council of Advisors of Science and Technology [PCAST]) opening questioning several law enforcement forensic techniques.
With respect to firearms identification specifically, PCAST described the AFTE Theory as a “circular” method that lacks “foundational validity” because appropriate studies had not confirmed its accuracy, repeatability, and reproducibility. PCAST concluded that the studies performed to that date, with one exception, were not properly designed, had severely underestimated the false positive and false negative error rates, or otherwise “differ[ed] in important ways from the problems faced in casework.” Among other things, PCAST noted design flaws in existing studies, including: (1) many were not “black-box” studies, and (2) many were closed-set studies, in which comparisons are dependent upon each other and there is always a “correct” answer within the set…
The government cites studies showing minuscule error rates by ATFE examiners, with one study showing a near-zero rate of false positives. But the court says these were tests controlled by the ATFE where examiners knew they were being tested and every test set included a test bullet fired by the test gun.
In “black box” studies (only two appear to meet this description), ATFE examiners fared much worse. Test sets did not always contain a match. Examiners didn’t know they were being tested. In those tests, the error rate was exponentially higher: more than a third of the matches were declared “inconclusive.” In the other test, positive results (i.e., supposed matches) varied as much as 15% between sets of examiners. Negative results (non-matches) varied nearly as much: 13-14% between sets of examiners over two rounds of testing.
Is being right 74-80% of the time the evidentiary standard in the US criminal justice system? Obviously, it shouldn’t be. But it has been because examiners routinely overstated the confidence of their findings and the US court system basically never bothered to wonder if the experts might be wrong.
Having successfully challenged the expertise of the expert — in this case, the firearms examiner who tested the gun belonging to the suspect — the defense brought its own expert. Unsurprisingly, this expert agreed with actual scientists, rather than the ones cops rely on to generate evidence for criminal prosecutions.
Mr. Abruquah presented testimony and an extensive affidavit from David Faigman, Dean of the University of California Hastings College of Law, whom the court accepted as an expert in statistical and methodological bases for scientific evidence, including research design, scientific research, and methodology. Dean Faigman discussed several concerns with the validity of the AFTE Theory, which were principally premised on the subjective nature of the methodology, including: (1) the difference in error rates between closed- and open-set tests; (2) potential biases in testing that might skew the results in studies, including (a) the “Hawthorne effect,” which theorizes that participants in a test who know they are being observed will try harder; and (b) a bias toward selecting “inconclusive” responses in testing when examiners know it will not be counted against them, but that an incorrect “ground truth” response will; (3) an absence of pre-testing and control groups; (4) the “prior probability problem,” in which examiners expect a certain result and so are more likely to find it; and (5) the lack of repeatability and reproducibility effects.
Dean Faigman agreed with PCAST that the Ames I Study “generally . . . was the right approach to studying the subject.” He observed, however, that if inconclusives were counted as errors, the error rate from that study would “balloon[]” to over 30%. In discussing the Ames II Study, he similarly opined that inconclusive responses should be counted as errors. By not doing so, he contended, the researchers had artificially reduced their error rates and allowed test participants to boost their scores. By his calculation, when accounting for inconclusive answers, the overall error rate of the Ames II Study was 53% for bullet comparisons and 44% for cartridge case comparisons—essentially the same as “flipping a coin.”
From 75-80% certainty to a coin flip. That’s not evidence. That’s law enforcement agencies believing (and talking courts into believing) anything is science as long as it involves microscopes and decimal points. That’s not good enough, and another court in Maryland — in a case involving this same firearms expert — has already restricted the government from writing checks its pseudoscience can’t cash.
Following issuance of the PCAST Report, some courts have imposed yet more stringent limitations on testimony. One example of that evolution—notable because it involved the same judicial officer as Willock, Judge Grimm, as well as the same examiner as here, Mr. McVeigh—is in United States v. Medley, (D. Md. Apr. 24, 2018). In Medley, Judge Grimm thoroughly reviewed the state of knowledge at that time concerning firearms identification, including developments since his report and recommendation in Willock. Judge Grimm restricted Mr. McVeigh to testifying only “that the marks that were produced by the . . . cartridges are consistent with the marks that were found on the” recovered firearm, and precluded him from offering any opinion that the cartridges “were fired by the same gun” or expressing “any confidence level” in his opinion.
Much more evidence that undercuts the certainty of ATFE examiners is presented by the court, leading to this, which makes it clear the stuff the government has done for more than a century is no longer acceptable in Maryland courts.
We conclude, however, for reasons discussed above, that although the studies and other information in the record support the use of the AFTE Theory to reliably identify whether patterns and lines on bullets of unknown origin are consistent with those known to have been fired from a particular firearm, they do not support the use of that methodology to reliably opine without qualification that the bullets of unknown origin were fired from the particular firearm.
That’s the upshot of the decision. The state can still bring in its firearms “experts.” However, they’ll be limited in what they can say in terms of conclusions. If they still wish to testify, they’ll have to acknowledge their work is somewhere between 15% wrong and a coin flip. And that’s what jurors will factor into their discussions about a person’s guilt or innocence.
It doesn’t actually create solid guidelines but it does at least tell the government what isn’t tolerable. And it’s far more than any other courts in the nation have done, even after having questioned the veracity of supposed “expert” testimony. Hopefully, this will spread to other courts dealing with the same sort of junk science and this will finally force examiners to engage in actual science, rather than relying on subjective takes and foregone conclusions.
15% of people falsely convicted of murder is 15% too high
Given any case involving the question ‘What gun did that bullet come from?’ is almost certainly one where a hefty prison sentence or worse is on the line even 15% is staggeringly high as a false-positive rate, and with the other quotes strongly suggesting that that number is on the low end if such ‘evidence’ is allowed in court it should be legally required to preface it with a disclaimer explaining that it has the potential to be wildly inaccurate.
The implications of this are basically horrific, the numbers of folks wrongly convicted and thrown in prison for lengthy stays, or for life, or executed FFS is going to be huge. In a sane world where justice was the goal of the justice and police departments, all convictions that relied on this BS should be overturned. It’s difficult for me to believe that the majority of these ‘experts’ didn’t realize how full of shit they were, same for their bosses and most prosecutors and that has real implications for the type of folks who are in these jobs.
Re:
It’s difficult for me to believe that the majority of these ‘experts’ didn’t realize how full of shit they were,
What world do you live in? They were trained and told they knew what they were doing. They probably were not smart enough to know they were full of shit.
Re:
“Dude, make this match for us and we’ll get this child murderer off the street before he kills again.”
Forensic examiner: [Puts on sunglasses]
So what we’re saying here is that ballistic evidence is just a shot in the dark.
I’ll show myself out.
Re:
Sure doesn’t look like a bullseye.
Re: Re:
Depends on which end of the Bull you are looking at.
Fingerprint reliability tests?
Somewhere I read that studies on fingerprint reliability were forbidden, though I can’t cite the source, so we can’t say whether the article (or my memory) are reliable. HOWEVER, with the ‘infallible’ ballistics now being fallible, I’m wondering how dependable fingerprint analysis is.
Re:
I recall hearing about one case of terrorism which involved a match of a suspect with an ironclad alibi as they were in Spain or similar.
Re: Re: Fingerprints
Yes, there was a case as you describe. See Brandon Mayfield in Wikipedia.
Fingerprint ID experts deserve just as much scrutiny as firearms ID experts.
invalid over time
Back in 1906, ballistics forensics may very well have been valid for the times. However, over time, technology and materials improve. Reducing or mass-producing the same ‘defects’ across multiple firearms.
Re:
Indeed. As a manufacturer of precision machined parts, we make runs of hundreds of parts with deviations measured in ten-thousandths of an inch. Two parts made one after the other will vary less than .0001″; often much less.
This is an excellent example of why the entire judicial system is not trusted. The “scientific method” of testing and proving a hypothesis has been around since Aristotle and was formalized over 500 years ago by Sir Francis Bacon. Since then the mathematics of probability have been further refined and the concept of “level of confidence” formalized. In 1906 we knew how to test the accuracy of this type of “evidence” and chose not to. The Courts have continued this “head in the sand” approach when it comes to almost anything supposedly “scientific,” particularly anything produced by a computer. AI is going to take this to the point of absurdity!
Re: Aristotle and science
The problem is that judges can probably tell you more about Aristotle than they can tell you about science.
That’s assuming that the average judge isn’t biased towards the prosecution, which I suspect is a very poor assumption, especially in the South, plus Philadelphia.
https://www.inquirer.com/news/wrongful-convictions-philadelphia-civil-settlements-lawsuits-20210613.html
So...
The Bullet came from a Gun with this set of Spirals, and probably this Length barrel.
We can tell this by the Number and Type of Rifling Printed on the barrel, AS it left the barrel.
It was a Similar gun as the one found. (not said) But that Matches the manufacture of 100,000 of this gun from 1 Company, not the 3 other manufactures that make the same Gun and pattern barrel.
15% error rate? And cant tell you a SPECIFIC GUN made the pattern? Unless there is Major Fault inside the barrel that causes a Pattern?
Re:
Yup.
The examiner can state that the bullet likely/possibly came from a gun like this, not that it can be scientifically proven the bullet came from this gun and no possible other.
That’s the difference.
Forensic Expert Testimony
In general when law enforcement presents forensic testimony in court, they try to do it by having practiced law enforcement talk to the analysis report. By normal rules one would think this would qualify as hearsay but it’s seldom challenged by defense attorneys. The technical person who actually performed the analysis is rarely made available.
Why aren’t the actual analysts in court?
Most technical people are not trained to handle a court room environment. Worse, most tech people have a tendency to be accurate and comprehensive, delving into techniques, error ranges, and reliability. This is undesirable from a prosecution viewpoint.
Why don’t defense attorneys challenge?
The vast majority of defense attorneys don’t have the monetary resources to obtain their own expert support nor the expertise to directly challenge. Lastly, the vast majority of forensic experts obtained their expertise via working for law enforcement and are disinclined to work for the defense due to personal proclivity or the very real possibility of being professionally blackballed.
And that’s only using the correct rounds
Minor changes in a round change pressure in the barrel. Between boxes or even between runs in the same box.
Different pressure makes different markings.
It’s a common enough practice of small game hunters to use, or make, thinner shells. This reduces the pressure which makes for a softer impact. Allowing you to use small hard rounds to take down small prey vs using shot. Be it wild hog or large bird. Reducing both the amount of damage and the amount of post collection work.
You going to tell me that criminals don’t understand the same premise? Even if the ballistics matching was 100% accurate it’s lost completely on this. And no, they will never make duplicate results with a reduced jacket/shell. They don’t sit flush so they always fire slightly differently.
Given how easily it is to buy reduced rounds, the science may have worked in 1906 but not today.
The who issue here is that people assume the system is there to bring justice when all evidence points to the system convicting whomever the system says is guilty.
Remember that law enforcers go with their guts and wa all should know by now what guts are full of.
Certainly interesting results and we aught to be more skeptical when included at trial. However, 50% conclusive results is not the same as a coin flip. It means that this data can be helpful in half the cases.
Re: Oops
I think you missed a minor issue. Conclusive doesn’t means the same as accurate.
The idea of a distinct impression is junk science.
Going beyond what the post says:
Every round fired is ablative.
Every (proper) cleaning of a barrel is abrasive
Skimmed rounds are likely to match any weapon you want
The idea that you can match a weapon to a round is absurd. No weapon can produce the same “fingerprint” twice.