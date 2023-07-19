Daily Deal: MaxLight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight (2-Pack)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept



These MaxLight mini flashlights are designed to fit in your backpack or pocket. They are super bright and strong enough to be used in emergencies when you need reliable illumination. The 4 modes let you switch from super bright, medium, low, and strobe modes. They have a magnetic base, a kickstand, a rechargeable battery, a carabiner, and bottle opener. A 2-pack is on sale for $36.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

