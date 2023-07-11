Twitter Sues The Law Firm That Made Elon Live Up To The Contract He Signed To Buy Twitter
Techdirt Podcast Episode 357: Red Team Blues, Part One

Tue, Jul 11th 2023

If you’re a Techdirt reader, you’re surely familiar with Cory Doctorow: we’ve written about him often, he’s appeared on the podcast several times and, of course, he’s a prolific science fiction author whose books brilliantly engage with many of the subjects we cover. Next week, if all goes according to plan, Cory will be joining us on the podcast once again to talk about his latest novel, Red Team Blues — so if you haven’t read it yet, now’s the time! And today we’ve got a special podcast feature to get you started: a chapter-long excerpt from the audiobook, available to listen in full on this week’s episode.

