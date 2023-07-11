Twitter Sues The Law Firm That Made Elon Live Up To The Contract He Signed To Buy Twitter
from the penny-pinching dept
Elon Musk’s Twitter is apparently really hard up for cash. In addition to not paying rent or other important bills, it is now trying to claw back bills that were paid just prior to Elon getting the keys to Twitter. As you may have heard, last week, Twitter sued Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, well known powerhouse law firm for dealing with mergers and acquisitions, which very successfully represented Twitter in court to force Elon to actually complete the deal he had signed, which he then tried to get out of.
The full complaint is massive (though the actual complaint is just 32 pages, and then there are over 100 pages of exhibits) but can be summarized as Elon claiming that right before he completed the purchase, Twitter’s top execs signed off on sending tens of millions of dollars to Wachtell for… successfully getting Elon to buy the company. Twitter is now basically claiming that the company overpaid the lawyers (who are famously expensive) in breach of fiduciary duty.
In the days and hours leading up to the closing of the sale of Twitter on October 27, 2022, Wachtell and its litigation department led by Bill Savitt were at the center of a spending spree by Twitter’s departing executives who ran up the tab at Twitter by, among other things, facilitating the improper payment of substantial gifts to preferred law firms like Wachtell on top of the firms full hourly billings by designating tens of millions of dollars in hand outs to the firms as success or project fees. Despite having previously agreed to work on an hourly fee basis and subsequently charging millions in hourly fees under that arrangement, Wachtelld is regarded both California law and its ethical and fiduciary duties in the final days of its four-month Twitter engagement to improperly solicit an unspecified clearly gargantuan success fee, as part of a $90 million total fee that also purported to satisfy Wachtell’s earlier invoices that totaled $ 17,943,567.49. The $90 million fee collected from Twitter for a few months of work on a single matter represented nearly 10% of Wachtell’s gross revenue in 2022, and over $1 million per Wachtell partner.
Mere hours before the October 27 closing, Twitter’s Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde signed anew letter agreement that Wachtell had drafted (the Closing Day Letter Agreement), which purported to award Wachtell the success fee and required payment of the balance of the $90 million total fee on incredibly accelerated terms prior to closing. Fully aware that nobody with an economic interest in Twitter’s financial well-being was minding the store, Wachtell arranged to effectively line its pockets with funds from the company cash register while the keys were being handed over to the Musk Parties. By this action, Twitter’s successor-in-interest, X Corp., seeks to void the unconscionable Closing Day Letter Agreement and disgorge the excess fees paid to Wachtell under the unenforceable contract and in violation of Wachtell’s, and Twitter’s then- leadership’s, fiduciary duties and California law.
No doubt, there are some bits here that seem fishy. A massive payout right before ownership changes hands is certainly going to raise some eyebrows. However, there is at least some evidence that this is just how Wachtell works. For much of the last decade, there was a lawsuit between Carl Icahn and Wachtell regarding the firm’s fees in trying to help CVR resist a takeover from Icahn. And, as securities and corporate law expert Ann Lipton pointed out on social media, this lawsuit resulted in the revelation of a Wachtell engagement letter, in which the company makes clear that if it succeeds, it expects a negotiated success fee upon reaching “achievement of major milestones.”
As that notes:
Our expectation is that upon conclusion of the matter or from time to time upon achievement of major milestones, our final compensation will be agreed with you, mutually and reasonably, and will reflect the fair value of what we have accomplished for the company.
That said, the complaint here suggests that this kind of arrangement was not in place with Twitter, and that it was basically a last minute raiding of the bank account. The complaint notes that while there was some discussion of a potential success fee, the eventual engagement letter was just for hourly fees, and does not mention a success fee.
That said, there are other things in the complaint where I’d argue that Twitter’s claims are just laughably false, so I’m not sure how much to trust the rest of it. For example:
Beginning in early May 2022, the Musk Parties sought information from Twitter concerning the prevalence of spam bot or fake accounts on the platform, information the Musk Parties noted they were entitled to under the Merger Agreement. Twitter resisted providing the information the Musk Parties requested. The dispute played out publicly with each round of letters filed as part of regulatory disclosures. On June 6, 2022, counsel for the Musk Parties sent a letter to Gadde and Twitter reiterating the information request and indicating that Twitter’s efforts to thwart the Musk Parties information rights was a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement.
I mean, sure that’s what Musk claimed, but, as (1) was obvious at the time and (2) came out much more clearly during the lawsuit, this was all bullshit. It was a pretextual excuse for Musk to pretend he could get out of the deal when the terms of the deal did not allow that. Indeed, as became clear, Twitter had, in fact, handed over the necessary information to Musk, which only covered information necessary to close the deal (and even there, the company went above and beyond, providing him more information regarding spam, which Musk continued to misrepresent publicly).
So, forgive me for not necessarily believing the version of events described here.
There are some other eyebrow raising claims in the complaint, including the lack of details in the hourly timesheets that Wachtell submitted, but it feels kinda like this is Wachtell’s standard practices, when it is billing hourly. There is also a claim that Wachtell billed Twitter for work on other matters, unrelated to the Twitter case for other clients. That seems… not great?
But the rest of the discussion does look like Wachtell negotiating a success fee from the existing Twitter executives and board. And, for all the talk of fiduciary duties, their fiduciary duty was to get Musk to pay the ridiculous sum he agreed to pay in the first place, and Wachtell certainly played a role in making that happen. Therefore, the success fee doesn’t seem that crazy. Basically, Wachtell just helped Twitter’s shareholders (for whom Twitter execs were working for at the time) get $44 billion. As such, a $90 million fee doesn’t seem so crazy.
Now, in general, I would say it is… kinda weird… to see a law firm not detail out all of the fees, and then negotiate a multi-million dollar fee in what seems like a somewhat informal manner. But, as a counterpoint:
It seems that, sometimes, the ultra wealthy make informal agreements for staggering amounts of money.
Filed Under: elon musk, fees, lawyers, success fee
Companies: twitter, wachtell
Comments on “Twitter Sues The Law Firm That Made Elon Live Up To The Contract He Signed To Buy Twitter”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
We've already established that you know nothing about law
….and are willing to lie about anything regarding Twitter, so why is your commentary meaningful in this case?
FBI & CDC and others violated the 1A using proxies. No, Twitter wasn’t profitable prior Musk buying it and has indeed lost money whether you count the last 10 years or it’s entire existence (and it’s not a startup any more, either). Go home.
Re:
LOL Fuck off Bratty Matty
Re: Re:
To be honest, I’m pretty much as against comments like this as I am against Matty’s post itself.
Could you, y’know, just flag and move on?
Re:
lmao fuck off
Re:
Lol, fuck off, you delusional dillweed.
Re:
Matthew?
I’m going to say this again…
You hug and fawn over Elon but you’ve never met him.
I have. Once during the eBay/PayPal merger in Silly Valley, and once on the factory floor of SpaceX in Hawthorne.
Elon is a stupid bag of dildos.
I super don’t understand this hero worship of yours because he’s an Asshole.
A compulsive shithead.
He once stated, on Twitter, that he could fix the lead pipe water problem in Flint, Michigan and I told him at the time I’d be reminding him of that later. It’s been half a decade and it would Actually been trivial for him to financially do that with like change in his sofa.
The evidence of his arrogance and incompetence blows across the news every damned day but his little army of sycophants keeps marching along getting angry at the reports of his transgressions.
Seriously dude?
I can actually probably get you a personal introduction, but I’d rather not be around when you’re on your knees and he drops his pants.
If you are a lawyer thinking about doing business with Twitter, pay attention. Well, I suppose anyone doing business with Twitter.
Re:
As a firm that handles mergers and acquisitions, I imagine they’ve encountered more than one merger where the new owners were uninterested in honoring the debts of the old owners.
So where success is a metric for which you get paid, best to do the “get paid” part before the current management is locked out.
I hate seeing Twitter die in such an undignified way but I’m experiencing great schadenfreude watching Musk and Ellison lose their $.
Boundless wealth, sizeable socioeconomic power, and trusted third parties never saying “no” when they most need to say it do not a genius make.
Re:
The best places I’ve worked:
Those companies still exist.
Is… is musk attempting to bait sanctions?
Is he planning on suing the lawyers when they come for their fees as well?
Wachtelld is regarded
i assume this is Wachtell disregarded.
i can’t wait for further recursive rounds of Musk suing his own previous lawyers for something or other.
That all looks like that if there is any case, it is against the previous board that should be sued, and not with the law firm. What are the chances it gets tossed as suing the wrong party?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Surprise – another day, another anti-Twitter / anti-Musk story by pro-commie TD w/ a MM byline.
Prince’s song…”When Billionaires Cry”
I’d say ‘that seems like something that would be written down in a contract somewhere’ but since Elon isn’t a big fan of reading contracts(or honoring them for that matter) I suppose that reading the relevant documents to make sure might not have occurred to him.
Meanwhile: https://i.imgur.com/QdvFj1y.png
I don’t think he’s fit to be a CEO of anything at this point.
P.S. Sorry if you looked at the screenshots and then were disgusted by the mental image.
Re:
Related: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/07/10/elon-musk-twitter-threads/
And if you can’t get around the paywall: https://archive.is/guWEg
Re: Re:
That tracks with my personal experiences on the platform. “Enjoying” mostly white men argue with me over political matters deliberately using various tactics to enrage, seeing the same demographic trying insult a woman friend of mine over her Ph.D title she put in her user name every time they disagree with her, Musk himself openly stating that “if the Woke Mind Virus wins, nothing matters”. It’s a thrill of fighting other people with words and no personal stakes over subjects they hold strong (and often staggeringly uniformed yet arrogant) opinions about. In theory, Trust and Safety’s biggest job is to prevent the platform from becoming an amplifier for the worst of human behavior through negativity bias, sadly, the platform was bought to promote the exact opposite.
It’s not the only thing that happens on the platform and even after multiple actions degrading its usefulness it still can be enjoyed in some ways, just that the farther the train wreck crumples, the less there’s space for it. Personally, i use it as a timeline of spaceflight related news and imagery. Clicking on “trending” at this point has a 50% chance to surface either one of the crypto-scam content pushes (and there are several distinct organized bot nets doing it) or completely false emotionally charged political BS.