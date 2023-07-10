Daily Deal: WonderCube Pro All-In-One Mobile Keyring

End the frustration of carrying tangled cables and the bulkiness of multiple accessories forever with this WonderCube Pro. This is the smallest all-in-one mobile solution that carries 8 smartphone essentials right at your fingertips. This device features a 1″ foldout flexible USB cord that measures 3″ when extended. It has a built-in gold-plated connector that ensures quick charge through a USB port. Its micro-suction cups plate easily attach or detach on the phone’s back panel for the best viewing angle. It also comes with a built-in micro-SD card reader that supports up to 128GB memory. Do more, carry less with WonderCube. A single WonderCube is on sale for $44 or a 2 pack is on sale for $80.

