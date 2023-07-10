Pharma Exec Trying To Dodge First Amendment By Pretending He’s Going To Sue An American In A Foreign Court
People are finding cool new (probably illegal) ways to unmask people they want to sue. In this case, it’s a guy who didn’t like some things said about him. But in order to get a libel lawsuit going, the plaintiff needs to have a defendant to sue. Here’s where all the bad faith begins, as uncovered (and reported) by Paul Levy of Public Citizen.
Frederic Eshelman, a pharmaceutical magnate, resents being criticized by an anonymous gmail user who called him a “piece of shit” and urged companies to stop collaborating with Eshelman for, among other things, “abusing police resources” when he used his political influence to secure the arrest and prosecution of hunters who “corner-crossed” his hunting reserve to get from one bit of public land to another. To move forward a defamation claim, he would have to get a subpoena to Google enforced in a California court, and those courts have protected the First Amendment right to speak anonymously by requiring plaintiffs to present complaints that state valid defamation claims, and to present evidence in support of that claim. And Eshelman’s supposed defamation claim is more than a little bit fanciful.
“Fanciful” is putting it kindly. There’s no valid defamation claim here, even if Eshelman manages to convince a court he’s not a public figure. (That’s going to be tough to claim, since he’s already made headlines at the Washington Post.) But we’re not even at that point yet. Eshelman wants to unmask the Doe he wants to sue, and he appears to be twisting the truth in hopes of keeping his subpoena to Google from being blocked.
So, instead of just filing a suit for defamation in his home state of North Carolina and domesticating a subpoena to Google in California, he went straight to the federal court there, invoking 28 U.S.C. § 1782, a procedure enacted to enable litigants in proceedings outside the United States to obtain needed discovery from US courts. Eshelman doesn’t actually have any lawsuits pending abroad – his excuse for using this procedure is that, among the recipients of the critical email was a company in India (SEE UPDATE BELOW) and a company in Germany (although as far as I can tell, the company he claims is in Germany is really in California).
The update Levy has added to this post comes from Google — the recipient of the questionable subpoena. Google dug around a bit on 6 Degree PR’s website and discovered the CEO of the company actually lives in the Philadelphia area, which means every entity Eshelman wished to exploit to bypass the First Amendment is actually a US entity or resident. The First Amendment applies.
Eshelman’s use of this loophole to bypass First Amendment scrutiny would be problematic enough if it was his idea. But it wasn’t. As Levy notes, it was likely his lawyer’s idea.
Eshelman’s counsel, from the well-known libel litigation boutique Clare Locke, told me that he has used the section 1782 procedure several times before, always successfully.
Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean every Section 1782 action filed by this firm has ultimately involved US-based entities. But it does suggest the firm has played a little loose with the facts to acquire subpoenas to unmask litigation targets.
Fortunately, this bogus attempt to unmask a critic is likely to go nowhere. Both Public Citizen [PDF] and Google [PDF] have filed motions asking the judge to quash the illicitly obtained subpoena. Both make the same point: this is bad faith litigation wholly unsupported by the known facts. This is from Public Citizen’s motion:
On January 13, 2023, Eshelman filed an Ex Parte Application for an Order Pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1782 against Google LLC, seeking subpoenas to learn from Google the identity of an anonymous American citizen who criticized him in a single email. […] As grounds for the request, Eshelman purportedly intends to file two defamation actions against Doe in foreign courts, claiming that the email was sent to “two international business contacts.” Neither the application nor Eshelman’s supporting declaration alleges that Eshelman suffered any injury to his reputation in either of the two foreign countries, Germany and India.
Google’s take:
The Application appears to be an attempt to circumvent the policies of the United States. The U.S. has a policy of protecting speech and public debate under the First Amendment. See, e.g., Bigelow v. Virginia, 421 U.S. 809, 829 (1975) (“The policy of the First Amendment favors dissemination of information and opinion”). There is evidence demonstrating that this matter involves a U.S. citizen or resident who sent an email to U.S. recipients, implicating the First Amendment. The Anonymous Speaker’s statement is plainly an opinion based on disclosed facts. This statement would not be actionable in U.S. courts, evidencing an intent to evade the protections of the First Amendment.
[…]
Applicant does not appear to have any basis to bring claims under Indian or German law, and he has not shown that his possible claims are actionable or that foreign proceedings are even viable. Instead, this appears to be a purely domestic dispute without a clear connection to foreign countries.
There’s basically no chance this ends up going Eshelman’s way. These are shady tactics in service of a libel lawsuit Eshelman has zero chance of winning in a US court. Hopefully, the court will quash the subpoena and force Eshelman to play by the (US) rules. And, if he has to do that, hopefully he’ll realize moving forward with a lawsuit is only going to net him another loss. If Eshelman’s smart (and there’s nothing here that suggests that he is), he’ll quit while he’s only this far behind.
Does Eshelman want to win a lawsuit, or does he want to use the advantage of his money to bankrupt a critic, and warn of other critics? If the libel case actually goes to court, he wins unless his opponent has money, or can get pro-bono representation.
Except there isn’t actually a case, causing someone with power butthurt is not actually an actionable crime.
But Eshelman isn’t attempting to start a criminal action, he’s trying to engage someone a civil action – big difference. Always remember, anyone can sue anyone else for a civil cause, all it takes is enough money for the filing fee.
Leaving that aside, it will still take some serious lawyer money just to file a reply with the court stating all of the above reasons for why the case can’t proceed. That may be a “small” amount of money compared to a complete proceeding, but it’s still money wasted – it can no longer be spent on groceries, gas, heating, etc. (Or more properly, the lawyer will now spend it on those things for him/herself. Same difference.) But nothing says that Anonymous and his/her lawyer can sue for legal fees and costs…. the reason being “vexatious, frivolous actions that he proved he knew would not stand a chance, in view of his attempt at the end run”. And the lawyer from Clare Locke? That person just plain bragged about abusing the law’s intent, and therefore deserves to have sanctions heaped upon his/her head.
So far, Google’s been shouldering the burden, acting as a front line defense. But it could come down to the court deciding that there’s been no hanky-panky, so Google would have to divulge the person’s identity.
In which case, it’ll play out ala John Oliver, whereupon we’ll see
EAT SHIT, BOB!
I imagine he wants the second goal more than the first, but getting both would probably make him happy, too.
And yet, what he is getting is a lot more people finding out that he’s a piece of shit. There’s some kind of term for this, idk.
So many games to play
But hurt isnt the word for this.
And if taken to court, who will loose?
A nice counter suit would be wonderful.
This Fredric Eshelman:
A Donald Trump supporter who donated $2.5m to help expose and prosecute claims of fraud in the presidential election wants his money back after what he says are “disappointing results”.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/28/trump-donor-election-fraud-sues-money-back
I am shocked, shocked I say that a MAGAt group would take the money given to them and then not deliver what they were promised, where could they have possibly learned such terrible behavior?
Not the sort of thing you just decide to do on a whim
Eshelman’s counsel, from the well-known libel litigation boutique Clare Locke, told me that he has used the section 1782 procedure several times before, always successfully.
Eshelman doesn’t actually have any lawsuits pending abroad – his excuse for using this procedure is that, among the recipients of the critical email was a company in India (SEE UPDATE BELOW) and a company in Germany (although as far as I can tell, the company he claims is in Germany is really in California).
Google dug around a bit on 6 Degree PR’s website and discovered the CEO of the company actually lives in the Philadelphia area, which means every entity Eshelman wished to exploit to bypass the First Amendment is actually a US entity or resident.
Unless this case is a complete anomaly it sure seems like those past cases might be worth looking over for similar ‘misrepresentations’ and any future cases they file likewise should be treated as bogus until proven otherwise, because if they’re willing to frame two domestic companies as foreign in their attempted runaround of the first amendment here I’ve little doubt that it’s not the first time nor will it be the last.
If the poo fits.
Sounds like Frederic “Streisand” Eshelman is a piece of shit.
This is the sort of move by the power-hungry and simultaneously incredibly insecure that John Smith wants to enable.
depends on your point of view
I do not see this as a waste. Rather, it is a benefit to multiple downtown merchants.
Suing over such a minor slight? Wow, this Frederic Eshelman guy sounds like a real piece of shit!
Frederic Eshelman-- a poster boy for "ostracism"?
In ancient Athens, 6,000 voters could exile for ten years someone whose wealth and power were becoming a threat to the public good. It sounds like Wyoming could use an ostracism law.
(I have no idea whether Eshelman’s influence on his native North Carolina is equally poisonous.)