Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Cdevon2 with a response to the notion that it’s somehow ironic for people who wanted to leave Twitter to be complaining about not being able to read tweets:

You assume that the same people who are actively leaving the site are the ones complaining and not, say, people who are not as terminally online as you are and might just be looking for tweets from their local emergency services.

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment about Twitter’s threat to sue Meta, which invoked former employees’ “ongoing obligations to Twitter”:

The ones Twitter hasn’t paid? Those employees?

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment adding to our post on Musk speedrunning the “enshittification curve”:

I think this story is incomplete without a mention what else Elon’s devoted his time to while it was all happening, particularly since TechDirt discusses policy matters as well. Specifically, he decided to boost Islamophobia and replacement theory, put the blame on white women and approve the idea of second-class citizenship.

https://i.imgur.com/mt96SHL.png

At this point i’m not even sure it’s a enshittification learning curve, i think there’s a good chance it’s a deliberate destruction curve. Hanlon’s razor’s getting pretty worn out.

Next, it’s PaulT responding to the claim that Gmail has monopolized email by destroying the ability of people to self-host email:

I mean… that ability is very much still there, there is literally nothing stopping you from setting up your own server or using a 3rd party that doesn’t do such things. There’s arguments as to why people pass on the management to Google et al. and why it’s better to have them deal with the issues involved, but nothing they’ve done has removed the ability for someone to self-host.

Over on the funny side, both our winners come in response to Elon’s enshittification of Twitter. In first place, it’s Cat_Daddy with a summary dialogue:

Techdirt: “Tweet limits! He actively sabotaged his own website by limiting the view count for tweets! It’s so dumb.”

Musksimps: “Oh, it’s so dumb, it’s brilliant!”

Techdirt: “No! It’s just dumb.”

In second place, it’s an anonymous coinage:

There’s enshittification, and then there’s Elonification. Twitter isn’t JUST being enshittified, it’s being Elonified.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with one more anonymous comment about that post, this time about the new Twitter CEO’s tweet on what happens “when you have a big mission like Twitter”:/

I think she left out a word. Should have been: When you have a big mission like killing twitter

Finally, it’s Amazing Rando with a grammar suggestion on our post about the amicus brief filed by multiple David Sosas:

I believe the correct plural is David_s_ Sosa.

