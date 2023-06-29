Internal Twitter Video Reveals Twitter Bent Over Backwards To Protect Trump And Pro-Trump Insurrectionists
The FBI Is Still Pretending Stingrays Are Super Secret Cop Spy Tech That Shouldn’t Be Discussed In Court

Daily Deal: Open Ear Bone Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jun 29th 2023 10:38am -

Open Ear Stereo Wireless Headphones are lightweight and comfortable to wear while walking or jogging without the fear of losing them. Made from soft plastic, these headphones can be charged with a USB charger and play 6 hours of continuous playback. These dual bud, bone conduction headphones connect via Bluetooth to any device that is Bluetooth capable and can also be used with your smartphone to answer calls with its built-in mic. They’re on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Internal Twitter Video Reveals Twitter Bent Over Backwards To Protect Trump And Pro-Trump Insurrectionists
The FBI Is Still Pretending Stingrays Are Super Secret Cop Spy Tech That Shouldn’t Be Discussed In Court
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...