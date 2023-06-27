Techdirt Podcast Episode 356: FutureCast

Recently, we announced our latest game project: FutureCast, created in partnership with the United Nations’ Global Pulse group. It’s a highly adaptable strategic forecasting tool that aims to explore “pathways of change” for different future scenarios by bringing together groups of stakeholders for a fun, insight-generating exercise. This week, we’re joined by Minke Meijnders and Tiina Neuvonen from UN Global Pulse, as well as our game design partner Randy Lubin from Leveraged Play, to discuss how the game came to be and the many things you can do with it.

Filed Under: forecasting, foresight, futurecast, games, gaming, united nations

