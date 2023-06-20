Australian Designer Who Sued Katy Perry Feels ‘Personally Attacked’ Over Appeal Of Trademark Ruling

Our posts on Katy Perry in the past have been all over the place. Sometimes Perry is an intellectual property bully. Sometimes she’s more the victim of intellectual property bullying. But what is not in dispute is the Katy Perry is a cultural icon worldwide with an extremely famous, albeit misspelled, name.

In Australia, Katie Taylor is a clothing designer that sells her goods under the label “Katie Perry.” Earlier this year, Katie sued Katy over clothing sold by the singer during a tour in 2014. The courts somehow found for Taylor in that case, but limited any damages very specifically to uses by Perry’s company, Kitty Purry, for selling clothing at pop up stores and online. In the midst of that, Perry’s petition to cancel Taylor’s mark entirely was also refuted.

So why are we still talking about this? Well, Katy Perry has appealed that ruling, and this normal part of the legal process has apparently caused Katie Taylor to have a meltdown.

Ms Taylor thought the case was settled. However, on Wednesday she revealed the singer had appealed the Judgement sending the case back to court. In a social media post, Ms Taylor said she was left in tears at the prospect of the “David vs Goliath” battle. Ms Taylor said she didn’t want her children to see her upset so went outside and “burst into tears on the street as strangers walked by”. She said Perry had “chosen to continue to drag the case out”.

That’s quite a take. Katy Perry did not personally attack you for appealing the court decision resulting from your lawsuit against her. Taylor started this legal process and Perry is availing herself of the rights afforded to her under the law. Pretending this is somehow a personal attack is absolutely silly.

As is, frankly, the original court decision. Perry is selling merchandise for her tour, under her nom de plume, and the idea that even in Australia her fans are somehow going to be in any way confused as to what they are buying is absurd. Or, if not absurd, at least in question enough to make an appeal of this decision rational.

So enough melodrama over having to fight an appeal of your own lawsuit.

