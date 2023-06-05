Supreme Court Declines To Review Important 9th Circuit Section 230 Win

from the maybe-they've-learned dept

Would you believe it? We’ve got some more good news from the Supreme Court on Section 230. Remember that, before Gonzalez v. Google, a few of the Justices seemed to be begging for cases that would let them destroy Section 230. But then they (surprisingly) took the Gonzalez case, had to deal with many dozens of amici briefs explaining why 230 is so important, and seemed positively spooked when they actually realized that maybe this was more complex than they thought, leading them to punt on the issue.

But, that could still lead to more cases on Section 230. And one was teed up for them if they wanted it. Last fall, we wrote about an important Section 230 ruling in the 9th Circuit, in favor of Reddit. This was a case about FOSTA, and whether or not Reddit could be held liable under the FOSTA-created “sex trafficking” exception to Section 230. The 9th Circuit, correctly, decided that a site like Reddit still needed to be an active, rather than a passive, participant, and thus had to have knowledge of the illegal activity (which it did not have).

This case was appealed to the Supreme Court, which would have been an even cleaner case for the Court if it really was looking to cause trouble for Section 230. Yet, last Tuesday, the court denied cert in the case with no details or explanation (which is how it usually goes). Normally, there’s not much to comment on in such situations, but here it seems notable.

If the Supreme Court were still hellbent on ripping 230 to shreds, this might have been a decent case to use for that purpose. Not that it was a good case, by any means. It was a stupid case from the start. But it was well setup if the Justices were looking for another crack at destroying 230.

So, at the very least, perhaps the end result of the Gonzalez case, and all the briefing, was that the Justices who were so focused on 230 are beginning to recognize that perhaps it was much more complex than they realized, and maybe the court shouldn’t be meddling in this issue.

Filed Under: 9th circuit, fosta, knowledge, section 230, supreme court

Companies: reddit