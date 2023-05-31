Daily Deal: Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener helps you get professional quality sharpening right in your own home. This 3-in-1 knife sharpener includes a stainless steel angle gauge for measuring your blade’s exact angle, three ceramic wheels for honing (straightening) your blade, three diamond wheels for sharpening your blade, and 3 tungsten carbide rods for putting a new edge on your blade. The result is complete maintenance of your favorite knives for effortless slicing and dicing. It’s on sale for $59.97 through 05/31/23 11:59pm PDT.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

