Biden’s NTIA Says EU Telecoms’ ‘Big Tech Tax’ A Blisteringly Dumb Idea

from the get-paid-twice-for-absolutely-no-reason dept

We’ve noted several times how European ISPs have somehow convinced European Commission that technology giants should repeatedly give them billions of dollars… for no coherent reason.

This “fair share” proposal is dressed up to sound like a sensible adult policy aimed at shoring up broadband access. In reality it’s net neutrality 2.0: telecom giants using their leverage and power politically to try and offload network build and maintenance costs to someone else (namely, you).

As the EU ponders implementing a system that would have the biggest tech companies paying big telecoms directly every month simply for existing, the Biden administration and the NTIA filed their own comments with the European Commission. In them, they argue such a system would drive up costs and violate net neutrality by giving telecoms power and wealth they don’t deserve:

Mandating direct payments to telecom operators in the EU absent assurances on spending could reinforce the dominant market position of the largest operators,” the US submission said. “It could give operators a new bottleneck over customers, raise costs for end users, and alter incentives for CAPs/LTGs [content and application providers and large traffic generators] to make efficient decisions regarding network investment and interconnection. It is difficult to understand how a system of mandatory payments imposed on only a subset of content providers could be enforced without undermining net neutrality.”

Again, this is the same old ploy telecoms have been trying to implement for twenty years of net neutrality infighting. In short, it’s regional telecom monopolies demanding they be paid extra simply because, even though everybody in the chain — from consumers to the biggest tech giants — already pay an arm and a leg for connectivity thanks to limited competition and monopolization.

As noted last week, telecoms have already had success implementing such a model in South Korea, where ISPs now feel emboldened to sue Netflix for compensation simply because certain programs are profitable. It’s effectively double dipping, and you’d have to be positively naïve to (1) believe this is a serious policy proposal, or (2) not believe it will be abused by telecoms with a history of pocketing billions in subsidies in exchange for slow, spotty, half-completed broadband networks.

Again, should this telecom lobbyist gambit succeed in the EU, you’re going to see a renewed push for something similar here in the States (captured regulators like FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr have been busy little bees seeding the idea in the press for several years). It always pretends to be a helpful way to expand broadband access, but it’s little more than a glorified cash grab.

The end result will be a lopsided connectivity system open to abuse by telecom giants, an internet that could be less reliable as companies try to route traffic around the errant surcharges, and higher prices for absolutely everybody in the chain.

