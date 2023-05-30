Perhaps GPT Is Not Ready For The Supreme Court
The FBI’s Constant Abuse Of Section 702 Surveillance May Finally Take This Tool Away From The NSA

Daily Deal: TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, May 30th 2023 10:41am -


The TruGolf Mini is a new approach to learning the game of golf. Paired with E6 CONNECT software, this interactive swing studio analyzes and displays swing data after every shot, helping golfers of all skill levels understand the game. With TruGolf Mini, every shot you take is a lesson. It’s on sale for $199.97 until 11:59pm PDT on 5/31/23.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Perhaps GPT Is Not Ready For The Supreme Court
The FBI’s Constant Abuse Of Section 702 Surveillance May Finally Take This Tool Away From The NSA
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...