The FBI’s Constant Abuse Of Section 702 Surveillance May Finally Take This Tool Away From The NSA

from the even-the-wrong-reasons-are-mostly-right dept

The FBI has fucked around and now it’s on a collision course with Finding Out. The NSA likes its Section 702 collection — an upstream collection authorized to gather communications in bulk from foreigners as well as US persons communicating with foreigners.

The NSA is supposed to minimize the incidental collection of US persons’ communications. It may do this now and then. But before it’s minimized, the FBI gets to engage in its own crime ighting — something that generally involves its metamorphosis into a national security agency. If the FBI is a counter-terrorism outfit, surely it can’t be wrong for searching this bulk collection for communications it would otherwise need an actual warrant to obtain?

Well, that’s where the FBI is wrong. Everyone from the DOJ’s Inspector General to the FISA Court to Congressional oversight have called out the FBI’s Section 702 backdoor action. The FBI remains a domestic law enforcement agency. That it imagines itself as existing on a higher (and less constitutional) plane doesn’t matter. It needs to abide by the rules. It almost never does.

That’s been the takeaway from every examination of the FBI’s access to NSA Section 702 collections. The FBI says one thing, does another, and months or years down the road, the system of checks and balances decides to call bullshit.

But hindsight can’t resurrect destroyed constitutional rights. The only thing standing in the way of the NSA’s Section 702 powers (and the FBI’s consequent abuse of this access) is Congress. Every few years, Congress is asked to re-authorize these powers. Up until now, Congress has never considered this to be a problem, despite a multi-year run of leaked 702 documents that began with Ed Snowden.

The government, no matter how much it fucks up, never seems to believe its “mistakes” (read, in the FBI’s case: flagrant abuse) should matter. The ends (winning the unwinnable War of Terror) matters more than any citizen whose constitutional rights were ignored.

But that’s just not going to fly any more. The FBI has managed to piss off the ruling party. And the ruling party is more than willing to extrapolate abuses to fit a “deep state” narrative. The FBI isn’t innocent. And it certainly can’t raise a credible argument against this slanted, politically convenient portrayal. It has fucked up for years. And now its time to pay the piper with the FBI’s hens, which have, perhaps inconveniently, come home to roost.

The FBI enjoyed its barely-overseen access to NSA collections. It did more than enjoy this access. It actively pleasured itself. Now it’s the agency being deemed “Most Capable of Killing Section 702,” a title the FBI obviously never hoped to obtain.

Say what you will about the hideousness of today’s extremely fractured politics, but whatever keeps the FBI from abusing its access to foreign-facing collections to engage in domestic surveillance is something to be welcomed, if not uncomfortably applauded.

The FBI is burning NSA surveillance to the ground. And the NSA can’t pretend it’s all the FBI’s fault. It could have done a better job minimizing US persons’ communications. And it definitely could have approached the FISA court with its concerns about the FBI’s access. But it did none of those things. It figured they were both abusive peas in an unconstitutional pod, so fuck it.

Fuck it, indeed. As Dustin Volz and Brian Tau report for the Wall Street Journal, it seems unlikely the FBI can rebuild the bridges it has burnt over the past several years, especially when its abuses appear to have targeted people Republicans like far too often for these grandstanders to ignore.

“Egregious FISA abuses by the FBI underscore the need for Congress to reform 702 to better protect the civil liberties of Americans,” said Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, a Republican on the House Intelligence Committee who is leading a small group of lawmakers drafting potential changes to the law. The group, LaHood said, “will continue to work towards reform that ensures these types of abuses never happen again.”

The FBI can’t credibly argue it hasn’t engaged in “egregious” abuse of its powers. It also can’t credibly argue it hasn’t abused these powers to target people Republicans like. All it can do is point to its belated internal reform efforts, which are unlikely to sway agitated members of the Congressional majority, who have viewed the FBI as anti-conservative for years, thanks to their deposed leader’s antipathy towards any government agency attempting to keep him and him acolytes on the right side of the law.

On top of the Republicans’ antipathy towards perceived political maneuvering by the FBI, there’s the matter of the current head of the government org chart — someone far too many Republicans believe “stole” the election with the assistance of voting machine makers, “corrupt” local politicians, and a DOJ that repeatedly expressed (even via a Trump appointee) it had yet to find any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The Biden administration has for months been lobbying Congress to renew Section 702 without any changes, saying it is vital to counterterrorism operations, cybersecurity and understanding the ambitions and activities of rivals such as China and Russia.

Section 702 may ultimately die an untimely death. It definitely would have been preferable for a unified Congress to recognize the FBI’s abuses — coupled with the outsized surveillance grant to the NSA — were unworkable and needed to be curtailed. Sure, President Biden shouldn’t be asking for a clean reauthorization, but no matter what he pitched instead was sure to be opposed by a majority of Congress members who are unwilling to entertain anything proposed by people they consider to be out-of-touch “woke” weaklings ready to turn girls into boys and FBI malfeasance into forgivable offenses.

In other words, the far-right slant of the current Republican party isn’t wrong: the FBI’s access should be curtailed. But its reasons are no better than those asking for a blanket adoption of Section 702 for the next half-decade. Everyone is wrong. But the end result may be correct: the ditching of an always-abused surveillance authority non-partisan activists have been asking for for years. If that’s the end result of this political opportunism, the victory won’t be limited to opportunistic Republicans. We all win. But I’m sure we’d all prefer a victory that wasn’t tainted by a bunch of politicians cravenly playing to their voting bases.

Filed Under: 4th amendment, backdoor searches, fbi, nsa, section 702, surveillance

