Bungie Wins Default Judgment Against Danish Cheat Purveyor In Ruling That Encourages More CFAA Abuse
Twitter ‘Shadowbans’ Bellingcat After Musk Attacks Them, Then Tries To Retcon A Nonsense Explanation

Daily Deal: The Complete Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, May 16th 2023 10:51am -

The Complete Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle has 9 courses to help you become an Office expert. The courses cover Teams, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Word, and Access. It’s on sale for $46.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Bungie Wins Default Judgment Against Danish Cheat Purveyor In Ruling That Encourages More CFAA Abuse
Twitter ‘Shadowbans’ Bellingcat After Musk Attacks Them, Then Tries To Retcon A Nonsense Explanation
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...