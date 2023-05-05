As Congress Rushes To Force Websites To Age Verify Users, Its Own Think Tank Warns There Are Serious Pitfalls
Trying To Monetize Bigots Is A Great Way To Go Broke

Daily Deal: The Cloud Computing Architect Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, May 5th 2023 10:41am -

Cloud computing has revolutionized industry and changed the way businesses manage their digital infrastructure. As it relies on a massive sharing of resources across a network, the opportunities and challenges for developers and network administrators are growing rapidly. Over the 9 courses in the Cloud Computing Architect Bundle, you’ll go from cloud computing zero to hero as you use popular cloud technologies like Google Compute Engine, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and more. It’s on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

As Congress Rushes To Force Websites To Age Verify Users, Its Own Think Tank Warns There Are Serious Pitfalls
Trying To Monetize Bigots Is A Great Way To Go Broke
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...