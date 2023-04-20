Bluesky Plans Decentralized Composable Moderation
We just wrote about Substack’s issue with content moderation and the Nazi bar problem. As I highlighted in that piece, any centralized service is going to be defined by their moderation choices. If you cater to terrible, abusive people, you become “the site that caters to terrible abusive people.” That’s not a comment on “free speech” because it has nothing to do with free speech. It has to do with how you keep your own corner of the internet and what people will associate with you and your brand.
This is why I’ve argued for years that any one particular private service cannot be “the town square.” The internet itself is the town square built on decentralized protocols that allow everyone to communicate. Each centralized service is a private plot of land on that wider open vista, and if you want it to be unkempt and full of terrible people, you are free to do so, but don’t be surprised, or act offended, when lots of people decide they don’t want to associate with you.
This is also why I’ve spent so many years talking up the importance of a protocols not platforms approach to free speech. With decentralized protocols, the questions are different, and the ability to speak freely is retained, but the central issue of abusers, harassers, nonsense peddlers and more can be dealt with in different ways, rather than looking to a centralized nexus of control to handle it.
This is why I remain encouraged about Bluesky, the decentralized social media protocol which was ever so slightly influenced by my paper. It’s been in beta testing over the past few months, and has plenty of promise, including in overcoming some of the limitations of the ActivityPub-driven fediverse.
Around the same time that Substack’s Chris Best was melting down in response to fairly straightforward content moderation questions, Bluesky put up a blog post explaining its philosophy around content moderation: Composable Moderation.
Moderation is a necessary feature of social spaces. It’s how bad behavior gets constrained, norms get set, and disputes get resolved. We’ve kept the Bluesky app invite-only and are finishing moderation before the last pieces of open federation because we wanted to prioritize user safety from the start.
Just like our approach to algorithmic choice, our approach to moderation allows for an ecosystem of third-party providers. Moderation should be a composable, customizable piece that can be layered into your experience. For custom feeds, there is a basic default (only who you follow), and then many possibilities for custom algorithms. For moderation as well, there should be a basic default, and then many custom filters available on top.
The basics of our approach to moderation are well-established practices. We do automated labeling, like centralized social sites, and make service-level admin decisions, like many federated networks. But the piece we’re most excited about is the open, composable labeling system we’re building that both developers and users can contribute to. Under the hood, centralized social sites use labeling to implement moderation — we think this piece can be unbundled, opened up to third-party innovation, and configured with user agency in mind. Anyone should be able to create or subscribe to moderation labels that third parties create.
The actual details of how this will be implemented matter, but this seems like the right approach. There is certain content that needs to get taken down: generally child sex abuse material, outright commercial spam, and copyright infringement. But, beyond that, there are many different directions one can go, and allowing third parties to join in the process, opens up some really interesting vectors of competition to explore alternative forms of moderation, and create different views of content.
Here’s the way we’re designing an open, composable labeling system for moderation:
- Anyone can define and apply “labels” to content or accounts (i.e. “spam”, “nsfw”). This is a separate service, so they do not have to run a PDS (personal data server) or a client app in order to do so.
- Labels can be automatically generated (by third-party services, or by custom algorithms) or manually generated (by admins, or by users themselves)
- Any service or person in the network can choose how these labels get used to determine the final user experience.
So how will we be applying this on the Bluesky app? Automated filtering is a commoditized service by now, so we will be taking advantage of this to apply a first pass to remove illegal content and label objectionable material. Then we will apply server-level filters as admins of bsky.social, with a default setting and custom controls to let you hide, warn, or show content. On top of that, we will let users subscribe to additional sets of moderation labels that can filter out more content or accounts.
Let’s dig into the layers here. Centralized social platforms delegate all moderation to a central set of admins whose policies are set by one company. This is a bit like resolving all disputes at the level of the Supreme Court. Federated networks delegate moderation decisions to server admins. This is more like resolving disputes at a state government level, which is better because you can move to a new state if you don’t like your state’s decisions — but moving is usually difficult and expensive in other networks. We’ve improved on this situation by making it easier to switch servers, and by separating moderation out into structurally independent services.
We’re calling the location-independent moderation infrastructure “community labeling” because you can opt-in to an online community’s moderation system that’s not necessarily tied to the server you’re on.
This, combined with Bluesky’s plan to allow anyone to create their own algorithms, and offer up a kind of marketplace of algorithms, is what makes Bluesky such an interesting project to me, in that it creates a much more decentralized social media, but without the philosophical issues that often seem to hold back Mastodon (some top down decisions and norms against any algorithms or search, and still relying on individual instances to handle moderation issues).
I’ve seen some people complain about the initial implementation of Bluesky’s content moderation system, which is in user settings, and pops up a window like this (with these defaults):
The negative feedback I heard was that setting things up this way suggests that Bluesky is “okay with Political Hate-Groups” but I actually think it’s much more interesting, and much more nuanced than that. Again, remember the idea here is that it’s allowing lots of people to put in place their own moderation rules and systems, allowing for their to be competition over them.
This approach, actually has some pretty clear advantages, in that it gets us somewhat past the nonsense about “censorship” and basically says “look, we’re not taking down your speech, but it’s not going to be seen as the default.” And, on top of that, it takes away the excuses from huffy nonsense consumers who whine about not being able to get content from their favorite nonsense peddlers. You can argue that nonsense peddlers should never be able to find a space to spew their nonsense, but that’s never going to work. Beyond being an affront to general principles of free speech, it also is simply impossible to stop.
We’ve seen that already: people banned from Twitter or Facebook found their own places to speak and spew their nonsense. That’s always going to happen. With a setup like this, it actually does help limit the biggest concern: the discoverability that drives more users down the path from reality to nonsense.
But, also, importantly, a system like this actually makes it easier for those who need to monitor the nonsense peddlers, from law enforcement to academic researchers to the media, great visibility into what’s happening, and to have better responses prepared.
Again, these are early days, but I’m encouraged by this approach, and think it’s going to be much more interesting than lots of other approaches out there for content moderation.
Comments on “Bluesky Plans Decentralized Composable Moderation”
The key there is going to be how that term is defined – and it’s not ever going to please everyone. Some would consider that to include BLM or any random pride event for various reasons, while if you just stick to the ones confirmed by the likes of the SPLC, well those are half the people who were whining about unfair bias in the first place.
The devil is always in the details, and the fact that the ultimate problem is that there’s a type of person who wants to be in the popular club but feels they shouldn’t need to conform in order to be accepted there (or is deliberately trying to disrupt). That’s a human issue, not a tech issue, and not one that was ever truly solved offline. It’s just that if someone got kicked out of a bar for abusive language, they’d go elsewhere after being intimidated by a bouncer, not try to force the government to force the bar to let them back in.
The approach sounds good, but the devil is always in the details.
Re:
Exactly, and there are going to be a lot of edge cases vis-à-vis Hate Speech. I mean, you know this emoji 👌? Though it has come to be hate-speak to mean “White Power” (the middle, ring, and pinky fingers being the “W” and the arm and the circle being the “P”), but many fans of the awesome show MST3K (which calls out bigotry in the old movies they watch) recognize it as the “it stinks!” symbol (if you don’t get it, watch the episode “Pod People” here). Also the numbers “88” can have some cryptically hateful connotations, as they mean the eighth letter of the alphabet “H” twice for “HH” for “Heil Hitler”. But “8” is also pronounced “ba” in Mandarin Chinese so “88” means “ba ba” in that language to approximate the English valediction “Bye-bye!” It can also mean the 88 keys on a piano, as in the musician 88bit.
It just shows you, there are a lot of edge cases with hate speech, and its not always clear cut as with Stormfront, Kiwifarms, or Tucker Carlson.
Re: Re:
Yeah, I was thinking more about how the group is defined, but even that’s variable – half the Jan 6th crowd were called antifa the moment they were facing consequences. A lot of recent movements are genuinely grass roots, so there’s no central definition or control of membership.
But, yeah, language is also a problem. One of the tendencies of the far right in recent years has been to try and refine positive words to mean something different, and co-opt otherwise innocent symbols to mean something negative (as you suggested). If you moderate that stuff one way, you run the risk of people being unfairly moderated (the Scunthorpe problem, etc), while if you allow it users might go elsewhere because they’re being attacked in ways that don’t flag up.
That’s the root issue, checking a box is one thing, but what’s behind it? Does allowing political hate groups mean you’ll be flooded with neo-Nazis, but blocking it means you can’t host speech in support of gun control or LGBTQ right? Depends on who is in terms of those definitions. Hide explicit sexual images but allow non-sexual nudity? Who defines the parameters and how do they define the statue of David? And so on…
It can make a good discussion, I’m just wary of who controls what happens behind the scenes and where their biases lie.
Re:
That’s the whole point of this system I assume? You don’t have to accept Blue Sky’s definition of hate group. Presumably the mid term goal is to allow you say “block all interaction with anyone Org X designates as a hate group”. And you can swap out “moderation vendors” until you find someone you like.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
It has everything to do with free speech, you moron
Incorrect. “Terrible, abusive” is just your opinion, probably a shitty one, at that.
And moderation is anti-free speech. So yeah, it has everything to do with that.
Just admit you hate free speech.
Re:
FTFY
Woah. I’m almost sold.
I’m just unsure about how the labels will work. I hope that there’ll be a way for each user and third-party algorithm to figure out which labels are the most relevant and which labels are likely to be accurate. What happens if I maliciously add a “dog” to a post about only a cat? The viewers of the post need to be able to figure out that the dog label shouldn’t be there, and algorithms need the opportunity to ignore the inaccurate “dog” label.
Re:
I imagine it’d be namespaced or grouped somehow. For example, the tag could be something like #dog@foo.org and only members of foo.org are allowed to tag.
More than labels
Hopefully there’s more to it than the labels themselves.
The idea itself sounds like a moderation version of uBlock Origin. You can have the “for dummies” setup to start with, but the beauty is in how well you can refine the results, and share your own or use other people’s moderation setup.
I’d also expect it to be able to tag content to the level of the Danbooru sites — hundreds of potential tags, each of which can be contained within broader categories. For example, Naruto (the anime) is different from Naruto (the character) is different than naruto (the ramen). Probably don’t show all of them at the typical visual level, but you should be able to refine your personal moderation filter based on something far more complex than “Hate Groups”.
I know it’s getting late in the day when I read the headline as…”Bluesky Plans Decentralized Compostable Moderation”.
Yeesh!
There Will Always Be Nazis
I raised this issue in the Substack Nazi bar thread.
When Patel and Best had the heated exchange about clamping down on hate speech, I noted that the problem Patel and Best would have goes beyond denying a platform to, or tolerating hate speech from, far-right figures.
The problem is this: There Will Always Be Nazis.
Even if you have policies denying certain kinds of speech, like Patel seeks, the only way to ensure a completely Nazi-sterile environment is a permission to speak. This defeats the purpose of the internet.
Remember that Nazis are determined. Even if you block Nazi speech, the smarter Nazis understand code-switching and disguising their symbolism and opinions in a way to engage the mainstream in their place, rather than dragging the mainstream to their viewpoint (i.e., sealioning, “just asking questions”/JAQing off, tu quoque, false equivalences, lawyering/working the refs/playing the rules).
Rules and moderation don’ deter them. On the contrary, they look forward to the challenge.
The other problem comes from free-speech absolutism. Much of the ethics a free-speech culture like ours have developed over centuries were in the analog world, where there was a slow build toward freer, but never truly absolutely, free speech. What limited speech were gatekeepers (who would have publishing discretion, and who would finance, content), the cost of producing content, the time delay of publication, and the skill required to produce content (written text favored writers and editors, audio-visual content favored people who are telegenic and have public speaking ability).
What’s happened with the internet is that content costs relatively little to nothing to produce, the internet is the least gatekeepered medium, information can reach its maximum potential audience instantaneously and with a near-zero marginal cost to replicate, and now it takes very little skill to produce text, audio or video.
Because there’s so much information, by so many participants, and coming so fast, the internet creates an ecosystem that allows the worst information to stick out and thrive.
Communication is in a state of perpetual war, which is the kind of habitat where Nazis thrive.
Nazis are as energetic as they are determined. Just as much as they are determined to thwart rules, Nazis are driven by a “to the last man, to the last hour” ethos and will play to win or die trying.
This is what I like about Bluesky’s content moderation system. It puts quality control in the hands of users, who can set limits on what content they can engage with and set the dials on how safe they want their spaces to be. Yes, “safe spaces” are going to be an issue, but a mechanism like this allows for a community-guided space without leaving free speech debates in the hands of a tech company’s equivalent of a football chain gang.