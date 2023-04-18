Techdirt Podcast Episode 351: Save the Children (From State Social Media Laws)

from the won't-somebody-please... dept

We’ve featured lots of coverage of the frankly insane deluge of “protect the children” type social media laws popping up in several states, and recently Mike was a guest on TechFreedom’s Tech Policy Podcast, hosted by Corbin K. Barthold. You can listen to the whole conversation right here on this week’s episode of the Techdirt Podcast.

