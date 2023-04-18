Techdirt Podcast Episode 351: Save the Children (From State Social Media Laws)

Has Larry Lessig Lost The Plot? Tells Supreme Court That AI Should Get Patents
Tue, Apr 18th 2023

We’ve featured lots of coverage of the frankly insane deluge of “protect the children” type social media laws popping up in several states, and recently Mike was a guest on TechFreedom’s Tech Policy Podcast, hosted by Corbin K. Barthold. You can listen to the whole conversation right here on this week’s episode of the Techdirt Podcast.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: , , ,

