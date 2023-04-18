EARN IT Act Is Back, And It’s Still Terribly Destructive
from the the-monster-that-never-dies dept
Some politicians never learn. Congress has been trying to shove through the EARN IT Act for the past two sessions, and thankfully it’s failed both times. But, now it’s back. Kinda. Far be it for the politicians looking to destroy the internet and encryption that keeps us safe to actually reveal the latest version of EARN IT so that the public can review it. They haven’t done that. Instead, they’ve just announced that the still unreleased bill will be marked up on Thursday (though, as I understand how the Senate Judiciary Committee works, this almost certainly means the actual markup will be next Thursday — don’t ask me why, but they seem to always announce a markup and calendar it a week early, and then “hold it over” to do the actual markup a week later).
For what it’s worth, someone slipped me a copy of the latest draft (thank you, friend) and it’s got all the same problems as the bill from last session. Specifically, it includes what appears to be nearly identical misleading language from the last EARN IT regarding encryption. It includes language that pretends that it is not an attack on encryption, because it says the use of encryption shall not be “an independent basis for liability.”
Of course, that doesn’t mean it can’t be considered with some other factor. Even worse, in the next section, it wipes away the entire preceding section anyway by saying that nothing in that paragraph “shall be construed to prohibit a court from considering evidence of actions or circumstances described in that subparagraph if the evidence is otherwise admissible.”
In other words, under EARN IT, encrypting content and messages is a liability. The only thing the bill limits is the finding of liability just for encryption alone. However, as long as anyone argues some other factor, they can then bolt on encryption and say that the use of encryption supports the argument that the service is up to no good.
I mean, it’s kinda funny that they still even include the language pretending this doesn’t touch encryption, considering that sponsor Senator Richard Blumenthal admitted in an interview last year that the point of the bill was totally to target services that use encryption.
I’m not going to go through the details of all of the many reasons this is bad and dangerous. We’ve done that before. Suffice it to say this bill is an attack on encryption and the open internet. It will actually make law enforcement’s job way harder in tracking down purveyors of CSAM by making important evidence inadmissible. The entire approach of the bill seems to misunderstand basically everything about the internet, encryption, intermediary liability law, and how CSAM reporting currently works. No matter what problem EARN IT claims it’s trying to fix, it won’t actually fix them.
The premise of the bill assumes that companies aren’t reporting the child sex abuse material (CSAM) they find, but there’s little to no evidence to support that claim, and the law already requires them to report it. The problem seems to be that law enforcement isn’t doing much with that information. But magically adding liability to websites won’t fix any of that, and just makes it more difficult to collect the necessary evidence in a constitutional manner.
Filed Under: csam, earn it, encryption, intermediary liability, lindsey graham, richard blumenthal, senate
Comments on “EARN IT Act Is Back, And It’s Still Terribly Destructive”
I find it funny.
Bills like this, whatever other bill Durbin is cooking up, and the Online Safety Bill all share one fundamental center.
It’s a tacit admission that they have given up the pretense of people having private conversations. All chats must be surveilled and in the case of EARN IT, have given up on the idea of collecting evidence in accordance with the constitution deciding that’s too hard and want to make LE’s job easier even if it’ll most likely backfire.
And they know it because they’re going to strong-arm tech companies into doing the surveilling and gambling that it won’t be considered the government exerting it’s will on companies.
Re:
What I suspect they’ll do to get EARN IT approved is the same gambit they did for SOPA and FOSTA. Identify a website as a hive of villainy, destroy it using a combination of existing law and friendly judges willing to look the other way or accept backroom deals, and then use it as justification for why the new law is needed. In which case, we’d need to be pretty vigilant. SOPA failed but FOSTA succeeded, and the net result was two major websites going down either way.
Re: Re:
“and the net result was two major websites going down either way”
…and, it must be noted, either zero effect on the issue being “addressed”, or even making the problem worse and/or harder to investigate.
It would be one thing if this were just a scorched earth policy where taking down CSAM were considered to be something that has inevitable collateral damage, and lawmakers considered the damage to be acceptable in face of fighting the greater battle. It’s quite another when it fails at its stated aim and makes it easier for actual abusers to hide.
Wait, A Marking Session Already?
That’s odd. Don’t they have to introduce the bill to the house/senate and then mark it? This is extremely scummy.
Re:
The fact it’s not even been announced outside of an upcoming Judiciary Committee markup session is a telling sign they KNOW it’s unpopular.
Same for this other bill Dick Durbin is marking up that is likely to be just as bad if not worse than EARN IT.
I see a problem
In that when the bill itself Seems to be able to be read by a 6th grader.
This really seems like Someone wants this to be BARE of any surplus data.
No restrictions, no protections, Not Much of anything. Which MEANS this is a fallback law, that sits on the books, and never used UNTIL THEY WANT TO. And in Any fashion they want.
It's everywhere
US: EARN IT Act
UK: Online Safety Bill
EU: Digital Services Act
In Russia and China it’s also the same (Cybersecurity Laws).
This multipolar world order talk is just an illusion, Russia and China are the furthest with CBDCs (see Central Bank Digital Currency Tracker).
It happened everywhere
of course, that doesn’t mean it can’t be considered with some other factor.
mejor abogado de divorcio en nueva jersey
abogados de divorcio nueva jersey