Montana Passes Laughably Unconstitutional Law Banning TikTok
On Friday, Montana’s very silly legislature passed the first law in the nation banning Tiktok. The bill’s title is not subtle: SB 419: Ban tik-tok in Montana (they couldn’t even get the name right).
The way the bill works is that it prohibits mobile app stores from offering TikTok to Montana residents and also just flat out says “TikTok can’t operate here.”
Tiktok may not operate within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana
It then bans the ability to download TikTok, saying it violates the law if anyone provides:
the option to download the tiktok mobile application by a mobile application store
The wording of the bill makes you wonder if the people who drafted it learned how to create laws by watching TikTok videos, rather than in learning how to draft laws. It’s also just chock full of moral panic nonsense:
WHEREAS, TikTok fails to remove, and may even promote, dangerous content that directs minors to engage in dangerous activities, including but not limited to throwing objects at moving automobiles, taking excessive amounts of medication, lighting a mirror on fire and then attempting to extinguish it using only one’s body parts, inducing unconsciousness through oxygen deprivation, cooking chicken in NyQuil, pouring hot wax on a user’s face, attempting to break an unsuspecting passerby’s skull by tripping him or her into landing face first into a hard surface, placing metal objects in electrical outlets, swerving cars at high rates of speed, smearing human feces on toddlers, licking doorknobs and toilet seats to place oneself at risk of contracting coronavirus, attempting to climb stacks of milkcrates, shooting passersby with air rifles, loosening lug nuts on vehicles, and stealing utilities from public places
This is literally a list of moral panicky nonsense based on often false reports about TikTok challenges (frequently spread by adults, not kids, or when done by kids set up as jokes to freak out parents). And while it claims TikTok “fails to remove” these, TikTok actually has a strong record of removing the few that do actually exist.
This bill is so ridiculously unconstitutional that everyone who voted for it should be kicked out of the legislature and sent back to remedial “Constitution 101.”
First off, it’s a clear bill of attainder, which is explicitly barred by the Constitution.
Second, it violates the 1st Amendment rights of TikTok, in that it’s no different than the government banning a magazine from printing in the state, or seizing their printing press.
Third, it violates the 1st Amendment rights of app store operators, who have the right to determine what they do and don’t distribute.
Fourth, it violates the 1st Amendment rights of users of TikTok who want to use the app to communicate with others.
Fifth, it violates the the Dormant Commerce Clause in regulating interstate commerce.
Montana’s Attorney General, Austin Knudsen (who is said to have written the bill), defended the bill in the NY Times, and in doing so hilariously only gave more ammunition to the bill’s (correct) critics.
Mr. Knudsen, a Republican, said his team had received scores of complaints from parents about TikTok content referring to drugs, suicide or pornography. As the state’s legislative session approached this year, his office began looking at the idea of fully banning the app.
In other words, Mr. Knudsen, who will now have to defend this law in court, just flat out admitted that he wrote this bill to shut down 1st Amendment protected communication. Talking about drugs, suicide, and pornography are all protected 1st Amendment activity, dude. Admitting that you’re silencing this app because you don’t like the content on it gives up the entire ball game.
Also, as Rianna Pfefferkorn notes in Wired, all this does is have the US mimic China, the very country we keep being told is the reason we need to ban TikTok, in order to not be influenced by it and become like it.
“It’s a maddening irony that American legislators’ idea for countering China is to act more like China, home of the Great Firewall that censors its citizens’ free access to the flow of information,” Stanford’s Pfefferkorn says. “Banning a popular social media app, especially on the basis of speculative concerns, is directly contrary to the vision of a free and open internet that the US has long promulgated abroad as part of our commitment to democracy.”
This law is going to get tossed out. This is literally Montana’s AG and legislature choosing to waste taxpayer money in pursuit of some moral panic.
Montana residents deserve elected leaders who don’t shit on the Constitution.
I think I’ve spotted one BIG problem.
“Tiktok may not operate within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana”
I am interested in how they planned for the enforcement of the above, my guess is they did none.
WTF is wrong with this picture?
The Seattle Metro area has triple the population of the entire state of Montana, and yet the WA state AG doesn’t get a mere “scores of complaints” and then immediately start wasting taxpayer money. Instead, the AG needs a credible evidentiary belief that would stand up in court before starting an investigation into an alleged criminal act, or a civil act in consumer protection (fraud, etc.).
This is just another example of the all-too-incorrectly-named Moral Right accusing the “libs” of being snow-flakes that are hot to dictate how everyone must kowtow to the Left’s wishes. Or worse, another example of RWNJs wishing to redefine the word ‘morality’. I say again, WTF is wrong with this picture?
Bill of attainders
This is even more hilarious when you consider that Montanna’s own constitution explicitly bars bills of attainder:
I would expect Mr. Knudsen to be aware of the rights guaranteed under his state’s constitution. And the previous generation says that my generations education is going downhill!
Re: reading comprehension?
I don’t see “bill of attainder” anywhere in your cited text of the state constitution.
Re: Re:
Because it’s a legal concept describing the removal of existing civil or other rights through legislation. It’s explicitly forbidden in the constitution, see federal law Article I, Section 9 and state law Article I, Section 10.
That you feel the need to make a comment on something that you don’t understand is entirely on you.
Mike Masnick doesn't mention Elon?
Mike felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced by republicans.
Re:
This story is about TikTok, not Twitter. Why would it mention Elon Musk? Man, you asskissers really do want to make everything about him…
Re:
This is not the flex you were looking for.
Re:
Nope, you’ll have to find another article to make a fool out of yourself on.
Bill of attainders
And yes, I know, it just mentions “ex post facto” laws, but considering that article I indicates that the national constitution applies, “bills of attainder” is implied. Absolutely hilarious. Maybe Mr. Knudsen should return to American Government class.
Ummm, golly, gee, Montana. Tik-tok can be accessed just fine on the web. Banning app downloads makes you look like idiots. Oh, nevermind, you are idiots. I suspect that the intelligent people were smart enough not to run for the legislature…
I don’t understand the constitutional arguments being made here.
Ironically the one theory I could actually see having some legs– an Equal Protection challenge based on the bill being pure animus against a single disfavored corporation– isn’t even mentioned here. And such a challenge wouldn’t do much; the legislature might have to go back and rewrite the law to apply generally to apps that have certain kinds of security weaknesses that are exploitable by foreign governments, rather than the slapdash nonsense they just passed, but it wouldn’t take long to gussy the bill up in such a way that it passes rational basis scrutiny.
Re:
The law says that TikTok “fails to remove, and may even promote, dangerous content that directs minors to engage in dangerous activities”. That seems like the law is saying TikTok is encouraging acts of harm, done either to one’s self or to others, that might constitute an actual crime.
Again: The law says that TikTok “fails to remove, and may even promote, dangerous content that directs minors to engage in dangerous activities”. The law then lists out a bunch of stuff you can find on TikTok. The lawmakers likely intended to censor that content by banning the app, which would subject the law to strict scrutiny.
Consumer protection laws notwithstanding? Yes, retailers do have a right to sell—or not sell!—whatever products they want. If you think that isn’t the case, you can show me the law that says the government can force Amazon to sell (or not sell) certain books that would be legal to sell anywhere else.
Re:
1.) This bill makes it illegal for TikTok to operate in the state, it doesn’t say something like “a platform giving information to the CCP by residents of Montana illegal in the state, and violation of this may result in such a platform being banned from the state”. That is why it would be a bill of attainder, the law is rendering a punishment solely on TikTok (and giving a couple reasons for doing so, between the CCP and people doing stupid things on the platform).
2.) The law justifies itself with the CCP potentially getting user data, and speech related content on the platform. The latter, being justified on the content of the speech itself, would almost certainly be under a strict scrutiny standard. As to banning the platform because of CCP ties, that may be under a lesser degree of scrutiny, but still likely fails in court unless the state can produce evidence of such practices actually happening.
3.) Consumer protection laws don’t work on the premise of “this product is unilaterally banned by statue”, but rather “products that violate X, Y, or Z can be restricted or banned”.
It seems pretty dumb for the politicians trying to ban TikTok to create the weakest test case possible for the courts to knock down and give TikTok a huge legal boost while the federal government is wracking their brains to find a way to ban TikTok that would survive in court.
The Constitutional issues aside, wouldn’t any proposed ban of TikTok run into the same problems with the superseding federal Berman amendments that were brought up when Trump attempted to ban TikTok?
Re:
Yes, that’s why some bills in Congress dealing with the app (the DATA Act, in particular) aim to create exceptions to the Berman Amendment. Lawmakers in both parties (Democrats moreso) aren’t keen on making such exceptions, because of vesting so much power in regulating certain First Amendment-protected materials to the President (especially considering the next president could easily abuse the authority, especially if it ends up being Trump or DeSantis).
The material problem overall is First Amendment scrutiny. Laws that are content-neutral with regard to speech must be tailored to be a least restrictive to protected and non-protected speech as possible (TikTok’s own Project Texas plan or data privacy laws like the American Data Privacy and Protection Act that passed the House last year would be unrestrictive in nature, and are perfectly legal options).
A Politico article published this past weekend noted some Congress members are recognizing the possible pitfalls of an outright ban, and at least one lawmaker that was interviewed (Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the co-author of the RESTRICT Act) even reluctantly admitted that there would be difficulties for any legislation doing just that passing First Amendment muster, with some acknowledging mitigation measures (like laws limiting data collection) might be more feasible. Some of the same issues mentioned with the Montana law would apply to federal legislation as well.