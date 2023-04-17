Daily Deal: The Complete AWS Cloud Engineer, Developer And Architect Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete AWS Cloud Engineer, Developer and Architect Course Bundle has 10 courses to help you learn all about AWS. You’ll learn about AWS storage and database services, AWS network services, AWS security, identity & compliance services, and more. It’s on sale for $39.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

