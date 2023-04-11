Techdirt Podcast Episode 350: The Data Transfer Initiative

Data portability is an important front in the war for an open internet. A few years ago, it seemed like some major movement was coming, with the joint announcement of the Data Transfer Project from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter — but recently, news of any progress was running thin. That is, until now: the project has morphed into the nonprofit Data Transfer Initiative, with a real team led by new Executive Director (and returning podcast guest) Chris Riley, who joins us on this week’s episode to discuss the push to liberate data and make it portable.

Filed Under: data, data portability, interoperability, podcast

