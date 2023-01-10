Techdirt Podcast Episode 341: In Defense Of The Global, Open Internet

DHS Adds To The World Of Shot-Spotting Tech, Claims System Is So Foolproof It Can Be Run By One Person
Tue, Jan 10th 2023 01:30pm -

There have long been attacks on the global, open nature of the internet. Traditionally these came from authoritarian regimes looking to wall off portions of the internet and exert greater control of them, but lately we’ve also been seeing growing threats from democratic countries in the form of problematic laws and regulations. Recently, we wrote about an article by Global Network Initiative executive director Jason Pielemeier and Annenberg Public Policy Center research fellow Chris Riley that made a case in defense of the global, open internet, and this week both Jason and Chris join us on the podcast to look at the past, present and future of the internet around the world.

