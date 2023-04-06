Database Shows ICE Is Bypassing Courts And Sending Subpoenas To Schools, Charitable Organizations, And Abortion Clinics
Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Reminds People He Laid Off That If They Disparage Him He May Sue Them

Daily Deal: uTalk Language Learning

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Apr 6th 2023 10:46am -

Using the uTalk Learning App you can listen to real native speakers to help you navigate through your next vacation or business trip. With more than 2,500 words and phrases to learn in each of our 150+ languages, the app gives you a running start on your journey to language fluency. Simple and easy to use, you have fun as you develop your language skills naturally. Every single word you hear on the app is spoken by authentic native speakers so you’re constantly immersed in your new language. It’s on sale for $90.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Database Shows ICE Is Bypassing Courts And Sending Subpoenas To Schools, Charitable Organizations, And Abortion Clinics
Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Reminds People He Laid Off That If They Disparage Him He May Sue Them
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...