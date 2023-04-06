Free Speech Absolutist Elon Musk Reminds People He Laid Off That If They Disparage Him He May Sue Them
Elon Musk has repeatedly referred to himself as a “free speech absolutist” and promised that on his Twitter even his “worst critics” would be welcome.
Of course, as we noted from early on, Elon actually has a horrible track record regarding punishing his own employees for their speech. That includes using ridiculously broad NDAs to silence them
Now, Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer is reporting that Twitter has sent laid off employees “a legal notice warning them about a non-disparagement clause” in their separation agreements. And, the letter claims (ridiculously, and incorrectly) that the non-disparagement clause “applies to you whether you signed the agreement or not.”
The text of the non-disparagement clause is messed up as well:
In addition, consistent with applicable laws, the No Disparagement provision in Paragraph 7(c) prohibits you from making any written or verbal communications about the Company, any Releasee, the Company’s leadership team and management, Board of Directors, or products or services that are defamatory or disloyal, reckless, or maliciously untrue under applicable law including National Labor Relations Act standards.
I mean, the inclusion of the NLRA standards is just the cherry on top of this shit sundae, because the NLBR literally just weeks ago declared that employers may not offer severance agreements with non-disparagement terms.
Today, the Board issued a decision in McLaren Macomb, returning to longstanding precedent holding that employers may not offer employees severance agreements that require employees to broadly waive their rights under the National Labor Relations Act. The decision involved severance agreements offered to furloughed employees that prohibited them from making statements that could disparage the employer and from disclosing the terms of the agreement itself.
The decision reverses the previous Board’s decisions in Baylor University Medical Center and IGT d/b/a International Game Technology, issued in 2020, which abandoned prior precedent in finding that offering similar severance agreements to employees was not unlawful, by itself.
Today’s decision, in contrast, explains that simply offering employees a severance agreement that requires them to broadly give up their rights under Section 7 of the Act violates Section 8(a)(1) of the Act. The Board observed that the employer’s offer is itself an attempt to deter employees from exercising their statutory rights, at a time when employees may feel they must give up their rights in order to get the benefits provided in the agreement.
In some ways, this creates a kind of amusing situation: by having Twitter claim that the policy is under NLRA standards, and the NLRB saying that these clauses are not allowed… it could be read to mean that Twitter is admitting the entire clause is null and void.
But, of course, that’s not really what’s going on here. Twitter and Musk are likely relying on the intimidation factor and the assumption that most of the people he unceremoniously fired won’t be familiar with the recent NLRB ruling on this matter.
Meanwhile, let’s be clear: even without the NLRB ruling, the non-disparagement clause here is total bullshit. Things that are defamatory are already actionable under defamation law. “Maliciously untrue” seems like a weird misunderstanding of the actual malice standard, but is still covered by defamation law.
But “disloyal” and “reckless” are totally arbitrary nonsense, and not something you can police.
And the idea that this applies even to people who did not sign it is not how anything works at all.
It does, however, suggest (YET AGAIN) that rather than being supportive of free speech, Musk is yet another rich and powerful person with a fragile ego who can’t take even the slightest bit of criticism, and feels the need to intimidate people into silence.
I do not understand the desire for loyalty from Elon and others like him (donald). I guess they want zombies, not capable employees. I wonder what sort of happy meal a zombie is capable of producing, perhaps it would not meet donald standards, ending up splattered on the wall.
The main reason someone might sign such a thing is to get the severance pay, no pay – no sign.

They want willing brownshirts.
Think war.
I may be overdramatizing it, but the history suggests taht.

Would be brownshirts or red hats should look up the ‘night of the long knoves’.

I’d wager that at least part of the reason, and a significant one at that, is paranoia.

Prioritizing loyalty cements your personal power at the expense of the efficacy of the whole organization.
This describes his sycophants as well, hell, just look at the Musk lickers just here in the comment section.

Hey, now! Matthew resembles that remark.
Elon says...
“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.” What he meant… “They can stay, but better not say anything negative about me, or I’ll shadow ban them.”
It’s not called Twitter, it’s now T-itter.
http://www.mediaite.com/news/elon-musk-appears-covered-w-in-twitter-sign-hq-days-after-changing-app-logo-doge-meme

What is the meme on this because I’m clueless.
And he might get a bit of blowback from the actual Titter.com website. I doubt they want to be associated with Musk.
Or is Musk changing the product that his latest acquisition offers to titillating post WW2 pinups?

The word meme is in refrence to Doge. Its a meme that inspired Dogecoin. The Doge meme is an image of a dog head with a humorous expression. this has replaced the twitter logo on the twitter app, at least on the iphone version, since april 2nd.

And the web app.

I wasn’t talking/asking about that even though it is informative.
I was asking about the change to Titter and if I missed a meme somewhere.
“disloyal”
Umm you fired people by turning off their access cards, refused to let them know if they still had jobs, fucked around with a disabled guy who you currently owe a SHIT TON of cash because you fucked around and found out how much you actually have to pay him.
Loyalty is a 2 way street….
people slept in their fscking offices, worked like mad to accomplish your goals, and then you deactivated their ids.
Oh and saying its binding on people who didn’t sign it…
How fscking stupid is he?

“How fscking stupid is he?”
He signed a contract to buy Twitter for $44B, and waived due diligence. Colossal stupid.

And yet his sycophants try to use that to prove he’s a genius.

Well, I mean, Twitter had to go to court to force him to go through with the purchase contract he signed… so is it really that much of a shocker that he just doesn’t understand how agreements/contracts work?

You can say “fuck” here.
What kind of drugs is he taking?
He is out of his mind.

All the drugs he took (yes, this does include weed and maybe some meth) do not create the monster we see before us.
…It’s likely he was always this much of a douche.

Tell me in the history of weed, when has weed ever created a monster in somebody? (And no, I don’t mean dealers and cartels, I mean users)
Granted, there is a pizza place in my building and I have been known to bring one home and tear into it like a monster with the munchies, but I don’t think that makes me a monster.

He’s probably not taking any drugs, but should be.