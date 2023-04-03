New Boss Same As The Old Boss: Elon’s Twitter Locks NY Post Account Over Tweet That Broke Twitter’s Rules
from the paging-matt-taibbi dept
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the NY Post tweets a link to one of its own news stories, and Twitter decides that it violates the company’s rules (perhaps very questionably so), and in response, locks the NY Post’s Twitter account. Also, as part of the same “crackdown” on sharing certain media, Twitter also suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account.
Except, we’re not talking about anything having to do with Hunter Biden’s laptop. Because this happened just last week.
Can’t wait for the House subcommittee investigation into this one. Oh, and the Twitter Files on this are going to be lit.
The details here are… kind of a mess, and I almost hate to get into them for fear it will derail the conversation. Basically there were a bunch of tweets about a protest to highlight the importance of the rights of transgender people. The name of the protest was a “trans day of vengeance.” As with so many culture war topics, this one was then weaponized by anti-trans people who were tweeting about it as well (and misrepresenting it, but that’s a separate issue).
And, because content moderation at scale is impossible to do well, and because Twitter trust & safety seems to be managed by people who haven’t completed their speed run of the learning curve yet, they decided to delete all tweets from everyone on all sides that were showing a poster promoting the event. Around the same time, the company also suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account over her own tweet regarding the event.
Twitter’s, um, explanation of this was confused and didn’t make much sense:
Twitter’s trust & safety boss, Ella Irwin, also explained the reason for taking down all those tweets was that “vengeance does not imply peaceful protest,” though I’d argue the context of the event (1) suggests otherwise and (2) suggests that, contrary to Elon’s claims, this is yet more moderation that goes way beyond the 1st Amendment. And, of course, this is all allowed (and perhaps even understandable under the true content moderation guiding light of “please, for the love of anything, just stop being jerks on our platform”).
Anyway, the NY Post wrote about the account suspensions, and apparently, the tweet about that article then resulted in the NY Post account being suspended and the account locked:
Hours later, however, Twitter reversed course and reinstated the NY Post’s account.
Again, all this is perfectly within Twitter’s rights, but I have difficulty seeing how it’s even one iota different from what happened in October of 2020. At that time, Twitter also applied a policy badly in the heat of the moment as things were moving quickly, suspended the NY Post’s account, and then admitted they were wrong and reinstated the account.
Mistakes sometimes happen. But people are still talking about the October 2020 version. Even this guy had something to say about it, as part of his justification for his attempt (at the time) to purchase Twitter:
That’s Elon Musk directly saying: “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate”
Note that there’s no caveat there. There are no conditions. No suggestion that maybe it was a mistake that was corrected a few hours later (as happened in both cases). Just a flat out that “suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate” even though the identical thing happened under Musk’s watch as well.
But, in this case, people seem willing to let it slide by and Musk seems to think that he should be judged on a totally different standard. I mean, it’s almost as if he and his fans use different standards to judge Musk’s actions vs. the actions of the old leadership.
An intellectually honest response might lead to a recognition that perhaps the October 2020 actions were a similar type of mistake and correction, and should be forgiven just as this latest mistake and correction are being forgiven. But that would require some intellectual honesty and not rooting for one team to win and another to lose. And, apparently, that’s too much to ask for.
Filed Under: content moderation, ella irwin, elon musk, journalism
Companies: ny post, twitter
Comments on “New Boss Same As The Old Boss: Elon’s Twitter Locks NY Post Account Over Tweet That Broke Twitter’s Rules”
The blocking of the NY Post article on the hunter laptop was bad, but, as you have reported, the larger gist of the twitter files is that government had a large, unseen role working with twitter behind the scenes. That cozy behind the scenes governmental role doesn’t appear to be going on with this latest take-down, thus probably explaining the current lack of hoopla.
Re:
And tell me what role the gov’t had in taking down the Hunter Laptop story?
Considering Trump was in office and Biden was a candidate, what part of the gov’t pressured Twitter into taking down the Hunter story?
Re:
It didn’t have shit to do with the Hunter Biden laptop story suspension, either—unless you have proof to the contrary.
Re:
What I’ve actually reported is that there is no evidence (even the Twitter Files people admit this) that the gov’t had any role whatsoever in the Hunter Biden laptop story: https://www.techdirt.com/2022/12/07/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-twitter-and-hunter-bidens-laptop/
So, no, I don’t see any difference at all in these scenarios.
Re: Re:
Incorrect.
Doubly incorrect.
I suppose you lying about something is indeed you “reporting” to that effect, but it’s still a lie.
The only thing you can say about the twitter files regarding this is that there was no screenshot of an email “FBI ordered us to suppress this story specifically”. That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, and it even seems plausible that Jim Baker or the dozens of other ex agents working there deleted such (that’s indeed a “conspiracy theory”…but conspiracies happen all the time, doubly so with the FBI).
But we have confirmed that the FBI knew this news story was coming many months in advance (and in fact sat on real incriminating evidence) and warned SM companies specifically that there might be “Russian misinformation” along these lines, apparently with this exact story in mind. A story that the FBI very much knew was true, btw.
Re: Re: Re:
Prove it.
Re:
The only difference here is that Elon is being a little piss baby about it.
Wonder who at the NY Post pissed Elon off…
Re: Re:
More that he is now pissing inside out.
Pffft… Like any of the current crop of trolls are ever intellectually honest.
It’s as if they constantly pretend to be dumb so that they can forever play the victim… or they really are as dumb as they sound and aren’t really pretending.
Rules for thee, but not for E(lon)?
the right has been more accepting of friendly fire since dick cheney
Masnick with some FUD, coming right up
The difference is of course that this was decided by algorithm (maybe a dumb an outdated one, but as you note, doing this smartly is hard) and was reversed fairly quickly (both times). In other words, it’s just an oops.
Vs the Twitter Laptop story was suppressed very much on purpose, with a great deal of deliberation by humans. It stayed in effect for several days. They later came to regret that decision (so they claim, I’m not sure they really do) but it was a decision that they made on purpose. (and yes, gov had at least some prepatory hand)
And here you are, trying to pretend the two events are equivalent. Cuz you’re a partisan hack with MDS.
Re:
Projects a number of facts not in evidence.
Re:
Prove it.
“Heat of the moment.” I mean… could you make it any more obvious?