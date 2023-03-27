Greek Government Used Predator Spyware To Spend A Year Surveilling A US Citizen
Indian Government Cuts Off Internet Access To 27 Million Punjab Residents As It Continues Its Targeting Of Sikhs

As Free Speech Enthusiast Elon Plans To Release Twitter’s Source Code, Twitter Desperately Seeking Identity Of FreeSpeechEnthusiast Who Leaked Twitter Source Code

Overhype

from the troll-speech-enthusiast dept

Mon, Mar 27th 2023 11:58am -

Ever since Elon Musk made his initial bid to buy Twitter, he’s talked about “open sourcing” the algorithm. He mentioned it last April in the first interview he gave, on the TED stage, to talk about his plans with Twitter. And since taking over the company at the end of October, he’s mentioned it over and over again.

Indeed, on February 21st, he promised that Twitter would release its “algorithm” as open source code “next week.”

Elon Musk Feb 21 Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol Derek Smart Feb 21 Replying to @elonmusk Right. Now open source it, then we'll be truly impressed. Elon Musk Replying to @dsmart Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!

And then, two weeks ago, he announced that “all code used to recommend tweets” will be released as open source on March 31st (i.e., this Friday).

Elon Musk Mar 17 Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source. Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust.

Who knows if he’ll meet his deadline this time (he has a habit of missing deadlines pretty regularly).

However, over the weekend something vaguely interesting happened, in that it was revealed that someone had already, um, “open sourced” Twitter’s source code for it, by posting a repository of at least some of the code to Github. This was revealed in a DMCA notice that Twitter sent to Github, followed by a DMCA subpoena demanding the identity of the person who posted it along with any one who downloaded it.

Now, I initially wasn’t going to write about this. Leaks happen, and I think it’s perfectly fine for Twitter to issue the DMCA takedown for such a leak. But what caught my attention was the username of the leaker. According to the DMCA notice, the leaker went by “FreeSpeechEnthusiast,” and their account is (at the moment) still up on GitHub showing a single contribution on January 3rd (which makes me wonder if the code was sitting there for anyone to find for a whole month and a half):

FreeSpeechEnthusiast GitHub account, showing a single bit of activity on January 3rd.

That name choice takes this from a garden variety leak operation to an ultimate troll attempt against admitted troll Elon Musk. After all, Musk himself continually (if ridiculously) refers to himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

So, given both Elon’s repeated promises to reveal the source code and his publicly stated (if often violated) commitment to “free speech,” the leak of the source code by someone using the name FreeSpeechEnthusiast seems like it was designed directly as a troll move to Musk, goading him into exposing his own hypocrisy (which is way easier than many people may have thought).

Well played, FreeSpeechEnthusiast, well played.

As for the actual leak, again, it’s not clear how much source code was actually leaked or how problematic it is. As I understand it (and would expect) the full source code for Twitter is cumbersome and complex. Releasing a full dump of it would be difficult even if authorized, so I’m guessing it’s not everything.

And while you can find lots of quotes from “cybersecurity experts” about how this may expose vulnerabilities, my guess is that the risk of that is actually fairly low at first? Given enough time, yes, someone can probably find some messy code and some vulnerabilities, but Twitter had (at one time) lots of engineers who were focused on finding and patching those vulnerabilities themselves, and so whatever remains is likely nothing obvious, and anyone going through the code now would first have to figure out how it all worked, which may be no easy task in the first place.

Indeed, this is why, from the beginning, I’ve said that Elon’s promises to open source the code was mostly meaningless, because there are almost no examples of companies taking large, complex systems in proprietary code, and open sourcing them and finding anything valuable come out of it, because there’s so much baggage and complexity for people to even figuring out what the hell anything really does.

This is also why Musk’s announced plans to fix things that people find in the code he still promises to release this week also seems a bit silly, as there’s a reasonable interpretation of this as: “we fired everyone who understands our code, so we’re going to open it up to get engineers to clean up our code for free for the world’s richest man.”

It’s also why the better approach would have just been to improve the API and to allow more developers to build more tools, services, and features on top of Twitter code, but Elon’s already killed off that whole idea.

In the end, this particular story isn’t likely to be that big a deal, but it seemed worth commenting on solely for the lulz of the epic trolling job whoever leaked the code did in highlighting Musk’s hypocrisy. Again.

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , ,
Companies: github, twitter

27 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “As Free Speech Enthusiast Elon Plans To Release Twitter’s Source Code, Twitter Desperately Seeking Identity Of FreeSpeechEnthusiast Who Leaked Twitter Source Code”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
27 Comments
This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally.

Err. Isn’t that because you asked the lion’s share of people who contributed key understanding to go find employment elsewhere?

It’s self inflicted wounds. Not quite all the way down, but He’s working on it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Bloof (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:2

There’s no way it’s worth $20 billion now considering it wasn’t when he overpaid for it. He’s a guy who bought a $150k house for $600k, smashed all the windows with a sledgehammer, knocked holes in the floors, sold the fixtures and ripped out all the copper wiring then turned around and said ‘Oops, my bad. It’s only worth $200k now, but it could be worth a million if you do 800k worth of work for me. You can sleep on the floor of the bathroom while doing it.’

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

David says:

Goading Musk

FreeSpeechEnthusiast seems like it was designed directly as a troll move to Musk, goading him into exposing his own hypocrisy (which is way easier than many people may have thought).

Regarding this kind of exposure: fig leafs don’t come in showboat size. Great balls of fire. I am unsure whether there may be an “n” missing in “goading”.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew M Bennett says:

You're conflating a bunch of things

For one thing the algorithm driving the recommendations and the “source code” for the site are very different things. You at first make it sound like you understand this and then go and say stuff like this:

yes, someone can probably find some messy code and some vulnerabilities

Well, no, I don’t think the algo driving the recommendations can reveal “vulnerabilities”, it’s just an algo for recommendations. The worst that revealing it can do is allow people to game the system better (which is why Google keeps theirs secret) but the only downside there is a messed up looking feed.

And while the algo is probably quite complex it’s probably not THAT much compared to say, a full computer program. Like, probably a few thousand lines, at most? If that, could be a couple hundred.

I think it’s perfectly fine for Twitter to issue the DMCA takedown for such a leak.

Your blog post should’ve ended there, tbh. Code could’ve been misleading, or incomplete, misleading by being incomplete, or actual code that revealed vulnerabilities. Regardless there’s nothing wrong with Musk wanting to release the algo (not really “source code”) when and how he wants to.

Musk himself continually (if ridiculously) refers to himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

Not only does Musk really seem to be a free speech absolutist, which you have done nothing to show otherwise (despite NUMEROUS attempts at “gotchas” to manufacture hypocrisy where there is none) but what the fuck would you know about it?

Any flaw, real or imagined in Musk’s position leaves him 1000x more a free speech advocate than someone who says shit like “moderation is free speech” and provides continuous, outrageous FUD to cover for the federal government actually attempting to censor speech by proxy. (somewhat successfully)

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Strawb (profile) says:

Re:

Not only does Musk really seem to be a free speech absolutist, which you have done nothing to show otherwise

You’re lying again, Matthew. He had people kicked off Twitter for reporting on something that affected him.

Not very “free speech absolutist” of him.

despite NUMEROUS attempts at “gotchas” to manufacture hypocrisy where there is none

Damn, projection going strong today, I see.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew M Bennett says:

Re: Re:

You’re lying again, Matthew. He had people kicked off Twitter for reporting on something that affected him.

See, you’re lying, cuz that was about doxxing.

No, I don’t really care if you think it’s “doxxing” or not, cuz that would just mean you don’t fucking know what doxxing is.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

See, you’re lying, cuz that was about doxxing.

See, you’re lying again, cuz he banned reporters who were reporting on Elmo banning Elon Jet. And there were several people that specifically DID NOT link to ElonJet but were still banned anyway. Oh, and several were banned for just reporting critically of Elmo.

Care to try again skippy?

Anonymous Coward says:

I don’t know what “open sourcing” the algorithm means in this case, but I guess it will be more about restrictive licences, NDA and suing contributors for all the vulnerabilities they find, for a piece of in-house code that’s too specific to be re-used for another project (even if the licence allows it), and would maybe never be put back in Twitter service (because it needs expertise to check, and of course to understand, public code).

Going open-source is time-consuming (with a whole full-time team dedicated to it), and only work if you trust the community that’s helping, and not the opposite, just to “hope to earn (some) trust”. Maybe it will only be a read-only page with thousand of obscure lines of code, with a (auto-proclaimed) security expert saying that all is fine.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Greek Government Used Predator Spyware To Spend A Year Surveilling A US Citizen
Indian Government Cuts Off Internet Access To 27 Million Punjab Residents As It Continues Its Targeting Of Sikhs
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...