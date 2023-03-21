Silicon Valley School District Files Laughable, Vexatious RICO Claims Against Big Social Media… But Not Facebook Or Instagram
Daily Deal: The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle

Tue, Mar 21st 2023

The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle has 12 courses to help you become a Python expert. These courses will take you from beginner to expert in Python. They cover major topics including Object-Oriented Programming, Web Scraping, GUI development, and more.  Courses also cover how to build your own smart devices, how to build your own apps, and how to use Python for Machine Learning and data science. The bundle is on sale for $19.

