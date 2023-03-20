Pokémon Anime Community Up In Arms As ShoPro Issues Copyright Strikes On YouTubers

Searching out stories we have done on intellectual property conflicts surrounding the Pokémon franchise will give you no shortage of results. Part of that is that there is simply a ton of content out there: books, cards, video games, animated TV shows, movies, and mobile games. It is also the case that there are a ton of rightsholders to all of these different content categories and many of them are quite aggressive when it comes to intellectual property. I mean, Nintendo’s involved, so how could it be otherwise?

But like I said, Nintendo isn’t alone on this. ShoPro is the publishing house for the Pokémon animated series. ShoPro is also at the center of a copyright strike blitz that has caught up a whole bunch of YouTubers engaging in very clear fair use of stills from the anime in order to discuss episodes.

As explained in a Twitter post by Pokeferlax, YouTubers using still images from the Pokémon anime have found themselves hit with a sudden barrage of copyright strikes. This has resulted in the removal of their content from the platform.

While YouTube responded to that tweet stating that it would look into the issue, Pokeferlax’s YouTube channel has basically had all of its content removed as of the time of this writing. Other YouTubers have also chimed in stating that they’re dealing with similar copyright strike issues.

Now, what is important to keep in mind when it comes to the Pokémon community and the franchise’s popularity is that it thrives on the exact kind of commentary content these YouTubers are engaged in. Be it for the games or the shows, the Pokémon fanbase is a rabid one and part of the reason for that is all of the engagement the community has with one another.

In other words, ShoPro’s actions are harmful to its own product. Or, certainly more harmful than the use of some still images of the show in a YouTube video.

Fans in the comments are outraged, encouraging those affected to attempt contacting ShoPro for an explanation. The accounts experiencing strikes repeatedly state that they are not in violation of YouTube’s Fair Use requirements, but three strikes result in the complete removal of the offending account. Because of this, many content creators are at risk of losing years worth of work. Additionally, Twitter and YouTuber user, CoreySpikeChase, has made a video in response to the copyright strikes against Pokemon Anime accounts, stating, “ShoPro, YOU Are Hurting Your Fans & Community! STOP THIS NOW!”

Perhaps ShoPro will get the hint and stop cutting off their nose to spite their face. After all, I have heard that actually being human and treating your biggest fans well is, ahem, super effective.

