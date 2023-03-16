FBI Latest To Admit To Bypassing Warrant Requirements By Purchasing Location Info From Data Brokers
Yes, The US Government Threatening To Block TikTok Violates The 1st Amendment

Daily Deal: The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Mar 16th 2023 10:56am -

The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle has 10 courses to help you master advanced Excel dashboards, Google Sheets, data science, and more. You’ll learn about data visualization, VBA programming, business intelligence, Pivot Tables, and more. It’s on sale for $34.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

FBI Latest To Admit To Bypassing Warrant Requirements By Purchasing Location Info From Data Brokers
Yes, The US Government Threatening To Block TikTok Violates The 1st Amendment
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...