Daily Deal: The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle has 10 courses to help you master advanced Excel dashboards, Google Sheets, data science, and more. You’ll learn about data visualization, VBA programming, business intelligence, Pivot Tables, and more. It’s on sale for $34.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

