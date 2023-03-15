Techdirt Podcast Episode 347: Why Is Congress So Wrong About Section 230?

WhatsApp Tells UK Government It’s Still Not Willing To Undermine Its Encryption
Content Moderation

from the well,-not-just-congress dept

Wed, Mar 15th 2023 01:30pm -

Misunderstandings (honest or otherwise) about Section 230 abound — across the political spectrum and, of course, in Congress. Each side believes weakening or eliminating the law will achieve its own distinct goals, and both sides are wrong. Following the most recent (but far from the first) very frustrating congressional hearing about Section 230, this week we’re joined by TechFreedom’s Free Speech Counsel Ari Cohn for a discussion about why and how congress constantly gets Section 230 so wrong.

