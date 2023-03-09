Daily Deal: The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle gives you access to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills online courses. With its intuitive, immersive training method, Rosetta Stone will have you reading, writing, and speaking new languages like a natural in no time. StackSkills is the premier online learning platform for mastering today’s most in-demand skills. The bundle is on sale for $189.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

