Techdirt Podcast Episode 346: Gaming Like It’s 1927

from the game-jam dept

Last week, we announced the winners of the fifth annual public domain game jam, Gaming Like It’s 1927! We strongly encourage everyone to go check out all the submissions, but as in past years, I sat down with Mike and our game design partner Randy Lubin for an episode of the podcast all about the winning games in all six categories, and some of our other favorite entries.

