Political Fiction vs. Reality: Twitter’s Alleged Help For Dems vs. Rupert Murdoch’s Real Help For Trump

Mon, Mar 6th 2023 09:22am -

I know, I know, there are no room for facts in the modern GOP, just feelings. But, still, it’s kind of remarkable just how much they seem committed to the bit that Twitter was actively trying to suppress Republicans to help Joe Biden. There remains zero proof of this. Zero. Over the course of the various “Twitter Files” all we’ve seen is Twitter literally pushing back on anything that suggests political bias, and instead trying to review things based on whether or not they legitimately broke the rules.

But, still, Republicans are insisting that Twitter unfairly benefited Democrats, and they already held a ridiculous hearing on it (with more on the way!) that highlighted (repeatedly) that Twitter did not, in fact, try to help Democrats, but rather that they bent over backwards to give Republicans extra chances after they broke the rules, even when the Trump White House demanded Twitter block his critics.

During that hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin highlighted something I’ve been saying for a while: that if Democrats had held the same kind of hearing regarding Fox News and its editorial choices, many people (and not just Republicans) would rightly be up in arms about the 1st Amendment implications of demanding a media company explain its editorial choices.

Separately (and this will become important in a moment), in 2021, the Federal Election Commission conducted an investigation to see if Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story represented an illegal “in-kind contribution” to the Biden campaign. The FEC concluded that here was no evidence, and specifically that there was no evidence of Twitter working with the Biden campaign:

As discussed below, Twitter has credibly explained that it acted with a commercial motivation in response to the New York Post articles rather than with an electoral purpose. With respect to its actions concerning Trump’s tweets, there is no evidence that Twitter coordinated its actions with the Biden Committee, and as such, the actions did not constitute contributions. Finally, the remaining allegations that Twitter limited the visibility of Republican users, suppressed distribution of an interview, and limited coverage of election lawsuits are vague, speculative, and unsupported by the available information. Therefore, the Commission finds no reason to believe that Twitter violated 52 U.S.C. § 30118(a) and 11 C.F.R. § 114.2(b) by making prohibited in-kind corporate contributions; finds no reason to believe that Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, and Brandon Borrman, Twitter’s Vice President, Global Communications, violated 52 U.S.C. § 30118(a) and 11 C.F.R. § 114.2(e) by consenting to prohibited corporate contributions; and finds no reason to believe that the Biden Committee knowingly accepted or received and failed to report such contributions in violation of 52 U.S.C. §§ 30104(b)(3)(A), 30118(a) and 11 C.F.R. §§ 104.3(a), 114.2(d).

I bet you can guess where this is going, right?

Last week in the ongoing lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, among many other things that were in Dominion’s latest filing was this fascinating tidbit.

During Trump’s campaign, Rupert provided Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with Fox confidential information about Biden’s ads, along with debate strategy. Ex.600, R.Murdoch 210:6-9; 213:17-20; Ex.603 (providing Kushner a preview of Biden’s ads before they were public)

In other words, for all the talk of Twitter supposedly helping the Biden campaign, Fox News, via the chairman of its parent company, Rupert Murdoch, was literally taking proprietary information regarding the Biden campaign, which it only obtained because of its position as a news channel on which the campaign was advertising, and feeding it directly to Trump’s campaign via one of Trump’s most trusted advisors.

It sure looks like Fox actually was potentially engaged in providing an illegal in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign. I’m assuming, though, that the House Judiciary Committee won’t be hosting a long series of day-long hearings about this?

This pattern is getting frustrating. Each and every time we see Republicans making nonsense, unsubstantiated claims about what companies are doing, it turns out it’s because it’s exactly what the GOP itself is doing. Each accusation is more of a confession, both about what levels they’ll stoop to, but also the inability to comprehend that the other side isn’t so lacking in ethics, and wouldn’t stoop to the same level.

Comments on "Political Fiction vs. Reality: Twitter's Alleged Help For Dems vs. Rupert Murdoch's Real Help For Trump"

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Anonymous Coward says:

Twitter has credibly explained that it acted with a commercial motivation in response

As they do with all of their moderation decisions.

Being a fucking asshole is not a protected class and whether you are left or right, it makes no difference in the eyes of the “what’s best for business” ban-hammer.

Twitter makes business decisions and if one of those decisions is that you are no longer welcome on Twitter, they have decided that you are not worth the money / effort to allow you to remain. Tough fucking luck… deal with it instead of constantly playing the victim snowflake.

David says:

Re:

Tough fucking luck… deal with it instead of constantly playing the victim snowflake.

In the current media and population landscape, constantly playing the victim snowflake is a rather effective way of dealing with it.

This is politics. You don’t need to convince the courts but the voters. When those goals start to become too different, eroding trust in the courts is what you need to do to get the votes. And if you don’t get the votes, eroding trust in elections is what you need to do in order to get mob approval.

And ultimately might makes right.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

On top of “every accusation, a confession” being a thing, what Republicans do when they make these accusations is create a worldview where Democrats must be doing the things they’re being accused of. That’s the only way Republicans can justify doing the things they most want to do⁠—which is to say, everything they accuse Dems of doing and everything they think they must do to stop Dems from doing the things Dems aren’t doing.

Sad thing is, this approach is how you end up with people living in Emotional Support Realities where trans people are indoctrinating children into a sexual ideology and non-Christians are trying to drive Christians out of public life. With nothing but imaginary enemies and overblown grievances, these people have no problems but “the world is changing in ways that don’t make me more powerful and privileged” and no solutions but “I have to destroy everyone who doesn’t agree with me”.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

“the world is changing in ways that don’t make me more powerful and privileged” and no solutions but “I have to destroy everyone who doesn’t agree with me”.

You can tell how privileged these people have lived when they feel oppressed by the equality of others who are not like them. And it’s generally white cisgender males who seem the most afraid.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Koby (profile) says:

Actual Viewership

that if Democrats had held the same kind of hearing regarding Fox News and its editorial choices, many people (and not just Republicans) would rightly be up in arms about the 1st Amendment implications of demanding a media company explain its editorial choices.

That’s because Fox News is a publisher, and not a platform. Fox News makes no public offer to appear on its broadcast. Only Twitter is capable of denying speaking access to a publicly available service.

But I also think your conclusion is wrong. If Democrats were to hold a hearing regarding its editorial choices, the Fox News representative would ridicule the Democrat questioners. They could easily demonstrate how their network actually presents topics of interest that are ignored by others, and presents arguments from both sides of a story, and earns high viewership because of their presentation. Democrat ideas of how to run a news broadcast is increasingly a ratings dud. People would not be up in arms; they would be laughing at democrats.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

That’s because Fox News is a publisher, and not a platform.

And so what? You have been beating that drum for how long now?

And it gets shot down EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

There is no legal distinction between a platform and a publisher nor have you ever shown there to be one. But yet, here you are trying to make that distinction again, and here you are, getting shot down… again!

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re:

That’s because Fox News is a publisher, and not a platform.

The First Amendment contains no such distinction. But while you’re here…

Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

They could easily demonstrate how their network actually presents topics of interest that are ignored by others, and presents arguments from both sides of a story, and earns high viewership because of their presentation.

Ummm… considering all of Fox News knew that the big lie, was well… a big fucking lie… but they kept pushing it anyway in order to cater to the rubes who watch Fox News… do you really believe that Fox News is a bastion of bias free factual reporting?

I mean JFC, how much of the kool-aid have you consumed at this point?

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re:

To be fair, no news outlet is bias-free because no one can separate bias from journalism. Someone must decide what to distill out of the mass of available data, what facts to check, how much context to include (and explain), and how much needs to be left out for time and space. If you want to read a few paragraphs that sum up a 65-page legal ruling, someone must choose what to include and what to leave out.

But even if journalism can’t be unbiased, it can still be good or bad. Good journalism reports the facts even if those facts say one side is irredeemably awful and/or full of shit. Bad journalism pretends both sides are equally valid. False neutrality is propaganda.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Koby (profile) says:

Re: Re:

do you really believe that Fox News is a bastion of bias free factual reporting?

Nope. It looks like they do have a bias. However, theirs is much closer to the general mainstream public, and is more willing to provide counterarguments from prominent opposition speakers. It’s much more like how classic news operations worked prior to the modern cable news era.

BernardoVerda (profile) says:

Re:

[Fox News] actually presents topics of interest that are ignored by others, and presents arguments from both sides of a story,

More realistically, Fox “News” presents topics that are heavily laced with imaginary and counter-factual alt-reality. It is now revealed from their own internal communications that Fox management and employees knowingly and willingly, even gleefully, present bad facts, flagrant falsehoods (even, by their own mocking judgement, delusional falsehoods) from sources they know to be nutbar and/or lying, as avowedly honest reporting.

and earns high viewership because of their presentation.

The only reason Fox “News” has high broadcast/cable news viewership is because Fox has gathered the resentful, the fanatical, the gullible, the willfully delusional, and the outright crazy viewership to themselves (which turns out to be a larger group than a sane person would have hoped).

Meanwhile, the many media outlets interested in actually conducting something resembling actual journalism, have to compete for the relatively sane and objectively-minded viewers, and thus have to divide their larger viewing audience many ways.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re:

Fox has gathered the resentful, the fanatical, the gullible, the willfully delusional, and the outright crazy viewership to themselves (which turns out to be a larger group than a sane person would have hoped).

Remember: 74 million people experienced four years of Trump and wanted another four. (And only God would know if they were willing to try giving him an illegal third term…)

