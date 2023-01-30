New Report: Twitter’s Ad Revenue Woes Are Even Worse Than Expected
Daily Deal: ByteBoi DIY Advanced Game Console

ByteBoi is an open-source retro game console that you can assemble and code yourself. It can be coded in Make Code Arcade – an awesome online coding interface with a bunch of examples and tutorials. You can even use your ByteBoi for remote controlling your Wheelson because of the built-in Wi-Fi chipset. Build your own game console while learning about electronics, coding, game graphics, game engines, character animation, and more with ByteBoi. The standard kit is on sale for $100, and the standard kit plus tools bundle is on sale for $120.

