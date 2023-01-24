Amazon’s Dying Smile Donation Program… Was Really All About Amazon Keeping Referral Fees To Google Down
Daily Deal: Super Vectorizer Pro For Mac

Tue, Jan 24th 2023

Super Vectorizer Pro is used to vectorize images for personal and professional projects alike, whether you are a hobbyist or a graphic design company. With technological advances in raster-to-vector conversion, this image vectorizer program for Mac does an impressive job of vectorizing raster bitmap images and converting them to crisp, clean, scalable fine-line art illustrations and vector art. It will assist anyone who does lots of vector image cleanup in becoming more productive. Super Vectorizer Pro for Mac is not an illustration software but it can convert your illustration artwork into Ai, SVG, DXF, PDF graphics or logos, etc. It can also be used as a simple SVG editor on Mac. It’s on sale for $20.

