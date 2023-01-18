How The Enshittification Of Social Media Is Decreasing The Switching Costs And Enabling Something New
Lawyers Blocked From Entering Madison Square Garden By Vindictive Owner Use 1941 Law To Bypass Bullshit Ban

Daily Deal: The 2023 Complete Cybersecurity Ethical Hacking Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jan 18th 2023 10:40am -

The 2023 Complete Cybersecurity Ethical Hacking Bundle has 10 courses to help you go from beginner to expert in cybersecurity. You’ll learn about penetration testing, AWS Security Management, how to use Metasploit, how to protect Wi-Fi networks, and more. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

How The Enshittification Of Social Media Is Decreasing The Switching Costs And Enabling Something New
Lawyers Blocked From Entering Madison Square Garden By Vindictive Owner Use 1941 Law To Bypass Bullshit Ban
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...