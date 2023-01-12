England Makes Gigabit Broadband A Requirement For All New Home Builds
England has taken a big step toward crushing the digital divide with new rules requiring that all new home builds must include gigabit (1000 Megabits per second, Mbps) broadband. Estimates suggest that around 12 percent of the 171,190 new homes constructed in England last year didn’t have gigabit broadband capabilities upon completion.
Amendments to Building Regulations 2010 require that all new builds have gigabit-capable connections, though there is a construction cost cap of £2,000 per home. According to the government’s new guidance, if a gigabit line can’t be found within that price range, the next-fastest speed available has to suffice.
I’m not sure this will be quite as transformative as headlines suggest. Readying a home for gigabit broadband isn’t the same thing as actually delivering gigabit broadband. It can often cost users tens of thousands of dollars (sometimes hundreds of thousands) to get ISPs to expand “last mile” access to your home. Still, mandating that new homes are gigabit ready is useful.
The new laws also make it easier for ISPs to gain access to homes or apartments for broadband installs should landlords prove unresponsive:
Previously, tenants living in the UK’s estimated 480,000 blocks of flats and apartments (also known as multi-dwelling units, or MDUs) would usually have had to wait for a landlord’s permission to have a broadband operator enter their building to install a faster connection. These access rights are essential for the delivery of broadband upgrades as operators are unable to deploy their services without first obtaining permission, either from the landowner or a court, to install their equipment.
Like here in the States, there’s an awful lot of shenanigans where ISPs work in concert with landlords to block access to competitors. It’s taken the FCC here in the States decades and numerous rule revisions to even try and tackle that problem. But it remains very much a work in progress, as deep-pocketed telecom monopolies and their lawyers often tap dance around the requirements.
While many landlords are annoying and difficult, telecom giants often like to over-state landlords’ role in the overall lack of quality broadband deployments. That was evident in New York City, where Verizon flaked on a 2008 agreement to wire the whole city with fiber, then repeatedly tried to exclusively blame landlords for the company’s own (well in character) failure to follow through on the agreement.
There are other policies that are common sensical that we just don’t do because it would (gasp) make it easier to drive competition into monopoly markets. Such as “dig once” requirements that all new highway builds come with fiber-ready conduit already installed. This sort of policy is a no brainer, yet in the U.S. meaningful mandates on this front always seem stuck just around the next corner.
Filed Under: dig once, digital divide, fiber, gigabit, high speed internet, landlords, telecom policy, uk
In most cases nobody is selling homes without a FTTP hookup of some sorts, its all the telcos will supply these days. The real scummy builders will just find a way around it.
It reminds me when they wanted new homes to have EV charging points, and the cheap builders were just putting in a standard plug socket. Even when they strengthened the regs they started putting in a 3.5KW half power EVSE, wired in thin wire that couldn’t support switching to a real 7KW socket. Anything to get them a few more pennies profit.
Re:
In Canada, it’s the real scummy ISPs that have found away around it by capturing the regulator. They’re now only putting in fibre, which seems great… except that their competitors have no practical access to this fibre. They’d have to pay upward of $100/month for wire access, plus incumbent-provided backhaul to a central location, plus their own costs of providing actual internet service. Meanwhile, the incumbents are advertising retail services for like $60/month, which is about what the third-party providers charge on legacy wires.
The standard “scummy builder” scam here is rental appliances, particularly water heaters. If you don’t want to sign a contract to pay several times what they’re worth (over 10+ years), the builder will cancel your contract and find someone who will.
Great, but insufficiently ambitious
I think they should’ve and could’ve gone a bit farther here. Considering these wires could remain for decades, anything being installed should support 100 Gbit/s if not 1 Tbit/s. No need to provide those speeds right away, but the fibre should be cabable of it (and, realistically, probably already is). Anything underground should be required to be in conduit. And, ideally, anything being installed should be run to reasonably central locations where any ISP could put equipment, in case Openreach’s transceivers and backbone fail to keep up with the modern speeds these ISPs would like to offer.
Exceptions like the cost cap should apply in built-up areas only, where one might have to dig up entire blocks to meet the requirements. There’s no excuse not to do it properly when building new neighbourhoods.
Re:
Imperial Government is wonderful, and unbounded by economic reality.
Politicians merely wave their hand and effortlessly change the world.
” I wish it, I command it, Make it so “
Is that as big a problem in the UK as it is in the US?
had it not been for Gavin patterson, i think is his name, convincing the Tory government that the uk didn’t need anything above 30mps, the whole country would have had much faster than they have now! i wonder who got the brown envelopes to hold UK broadband back to the pathetic level 90% of the country has to put up with? as usual, pay the fuckers in charge so the rest of the country gets fuck all except crap!!