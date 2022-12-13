Facebook Backs Away From Broadband After Years Of Clumsy Global Controversy
Actual Free Speech Matters, Elon Musk’s Understanding Of It Puts Free Speech At Risk

Daily Deal: Excel Everest

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Dec 13th 2022 10:41am -

Get ready to master Excel for Mac. Excel Everest is an interactive Excel tutorial that is part text book, part problem set, part computer program, and part video repository. This Microsoft Excel training course teaches you by doing — 160+ interactive exercises across 40+ critical concepts. It’s on sale for $99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Facebook Backs Away From Broadband After Years Of Clumsy Global Controversy
Actual Free Speech Matters, Elon Musk’s Understanding Of It Puts Free Speech At Risk
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...