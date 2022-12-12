Raspberry Pi Shows How Not To Mastodon
from the that's-not-how-it-works dept
In the light of the continuing mayhem on Twitter under Elon Musk, lovingly chronicled by Mike in ever-longer posts, it’s no surprise that many people are looking at alternatives. One of the main options is Mastodon. Although offering similar micro-blogging functionality to Twitter, one of its chief attractions is that it nonetheless does certain things differently.
For example, there are no formal quote tweets, which means that users are encouraged to engage with what people are saying in their posts by replying to them, not simply to make a snarky hit-and-run comment. Its federated structure, with thousands of interconnected and interoperable “instances” – that is, servers – is part of the larger “fediverse“. There is no central point of control, and the local rules and culture on different instances vary widely.
These features, combined with the issues at Twitter, have led to a noticeable growth of Mastodon – even if the exact number of users is unclear – and of the number of instances that are available. One open question is whether Mastodon will ever be used by businesses in the same way that they now routinely use Twitter.
An early pioneer in this area is Raspberry Pi, which makes a popular series of very low-cost, single-board computers. Typically they are used to run the open source operating system GNU/Linux, so Mastodon seems a good fit for the company, since it too is open source. Even better, the federated nature of Mastodon means that Raspberry Pi was able to set up its own instance – raspberry.social – and run it on one of its own products. Everything seemed to be going well, until the Raspberry Pi account on Mastodon posted the following:
We hired a policeman & it’s going really great. Meet our #Maker in Residence @TobyRobertsPi.
“I was a #Surveillance Officer for 15 years, so I built stuff to hide covert video & audio gear. I’d disguise it as something else, like a piece of street furniture or a household item.
During all those years of working with Raspberry Pi, I never thought I’d end up working here; as I’ve always been a #RaspberryPi fan, I’m fascinated to see what takes place behind the scenes.”
A post by Aurynn Shaw, who runs cloudisland.nz, an instance hosted in Aotearoa New Zealand, provides a great summary of the discussion that ensued. Here’s a sample of how the Raspberry Pi account responded in a rather Twitter-like way to people’s criticisms of the new appointment:
- “He builds lightsabers, James. Chill.”: link
- “Bye bye now”: link
- “Yes Sebastian. And if you can’t chill, you can unfollow. That’s how social media works. Just chill.”: link
- “Feel free to block or unfollow us” in response to “if only they’d not hire cops”: link
- “people can follow or unfollow us if they like” link
Shaw writes:
As the common theme from Raspberry Pi was to tell other users to unfollow them, and blocking any criticism, the Fediverse as a whole was very quick to react.
Due to the very different power dynamics of the Fediverse, it took less than two hours from the initial post and initial harmful replies before the official Raspberry Pi instance started being defederated, noted via the #fediblock hashtag. This public hashtag is a way for administrators to co-ordinate with each other in an attempt to reduce harm to their users, and hitting #fediblock is a strong indicator that an instance is being cut off from the the Fediverse until they improve their moderation abilities.
“Defederation” is another unique and important feature of Mastodon. It means that various servers running Mastodon block interaction with a particular instance that is deemed to be problematic. It is quite an extreme remedy. Normally, there is some kind of moderator on an instance that would deal with the renegade user who is causing problems elsewhere. In the present case, the problem user and the moderator are effectively the same, so defederation was the only way for other instances to deal with the situation. Shaw notes that reversing defederation and the damage to Raspberry Pi’s brand that it has caused, will be quite hard:
Now that Raspberry Pi has hit the #fediblock, recovery becomes considerable more difficult. Not only does Raspberry Pi need to withdraw their statements and issue unequivocal apologies, they must also apologise directly to the admins who defederated them, and demonstrate an ongoing commitment to change.
This commitment can be demonstrated through administrative and moderator changes, or demonstrated over a significant period of time. Both approaches will take time for trust to be regained.
As Shaw points out, the problem arises because this is a small, self-hosted instance run by a company. She offers some recommendations for other businesses that want to do the same, including this:
Brands seeking to join the Fediverse will need to invest not just in a social media manager, but competent and long-time administration for the instance that is aware of the political dynamics of the Fediverse, in order to ensure that they are able to stay on the fediverse.
As more businesses dip their toe in the waters of Mastodon, the problems Raspberry Pi has run into here can serve as a good example of how not to do it.
Follow me @glynmoody on Mastodon or Twitter.
Filed Under: defederation, fediblock, fediverse, instances, mastodon, police, raspberry pi, surveillance
Companies: mastodon, raspberry pi, twitter
Comments on “Raspberry Pi Shows How Not To Mastodon”
That reminded me of a Masto thread about Liz Upton’s PR statements on this kerfluffle and how they seem practically designed for the British media to lap up unquestioningly.
Something smells -- bad
This comment summed it up for me
“ElHadjiMurad@wandering.shop
Murad @ElHadjiMurad@wandering.shop
@stavvers for me, there’s also an entitled arrogance to the whole thing that makes it even worse, a sort of “do you people know who I am?” smell…”
So basically, Raspberry Pi hired a guy and everyone dogpiled them out of fear of what that guy might do, and when his employer stood up to the blind, unreasoning hate, they got defederated because apparently that’s what passes for justice these days.
Re:
He isn’t just “a guy”—he is a former police officer who, by his own admission, “built stuff to hide covert video & audio gear”. A large segment of the Fediverse is pro-FOSS, pro-privacy, anti-cop, and anti-surveillance. Anyone with sense can see how a FOSS-friendly organization like Raspberry Pi hiring a cop who specialized in violating people’s privacy would…irk that rather significant segment of the Fediverse.
If you think a relative handful of people replying to the Raspberry Pi account with criticism of its hiring (and maybe an insult or two) is a “dogpile”, you need to stop smoking all that weed.
Questioning whether a former cop with an admitted history of violating people’s privacy is a smart hire by a FOSS-friendly organization doesn’t seem like “hate” to me—it seems like a number of people wondering why that organization needed to hire him for any reason other than his expertise in violating privacy.
Defederation doesn’t stop the Raspberry Pi instance from communicating with the rest of the Fediverse—only with those instances that defederated. Everyone else is still free to interact with the Raspberry Pi instance from other, still-federated instances. Don’t like it? Go pass a law that mandates federation.
I'm at a loss
I’m at a loss on what the “Fediverse” expected from this. A private company (granted, one that is widely loved and uses plenty of Open Source) hired someone that social media immediately didn’t approve of. What did the “Fediverse” expect to happen? Did they expect RP to immediately go, “Oh, we’re sorry about that! We didn’t realize that you wouldn’t approve. We’ll fire him immediately!”
As Bergman pointed out above, RP stood up for one of their employees. Something that most people on this site would cheer for normally. But in this case, it appears that everybody had a knee-jerk reaction and didn’t like being called out for their knee-jerk reaction.
So instead of taking a moment and realizing, “hey, maybe I’m in the wrong, and I don’t get to decide who RP hires in their business.” Or simply, “hey, I don’t like this; I’m not going to engage with RP anymore.” They used the power of the “Internet Mob” to blackball a company that isn’t acquiescing to the mob’s demands.
Re:
The issue isn’t really the company standing up for an employee (though they really should’ve thought about the whole “we hired a cop” messaging before making that post). It’s about how the company responded to criticism in a less-than-professional way, then blamed the reaction to their posts on “dogpiling” (read: a few people criticizing the post) that was coördinated from secret Discord servers (a claim that has no backing evidence). This whole situation was largely avoidable (or could’ve at least been better contained), but Raspberry Pi did itself no favors here.
No, they didn’t. Some people might blackball Raspberry Pi over this, but it probably won’t be in significant enough numbers to affect the company in a similarly significant way.
Re:
Thank you for clearly labeling your strawman.
Re:
Actions have consequences.
The Fediverse went “hey, I don’t like this; I’m not going to engage with RP anymore.”. That’s what defederation is. And rebuilding that broken trust, IF that trust gets rebuilt at all, will take a long time.
But hey, you apparently don’t see the issues involving Raspberry PI hiring a cop whose specialty was building stuff that violated people’s rights…
Re: Re:
Trust, much like credibility, is like a spinal cord: It only takes a moment to sever, and if you ever regain function, you’ll never be the same again.
Re:
The Fediverse is not a person and cannot have expectations.
Based on all that I have read, from many sources (including first-hand accounts), it would seem that many people involved in this would have expected the firm to either explain how this hire fits in with the broader Raspberry Pi ethos, or to ignore the questions and comments. IOW, while the first-order concerns were regarding the hire, the second-order concerns were about how their social media person responded to those first-order concerns. The #fediblock appears to have been based on the second-order concerns.
It is unclear how you determined this.
Anonymous Coward
That was a question. A question is not a strawman, no matter how much you want to build it up to be. A question is just that. A question. Something that you don’t get to wave away by incorrectly labeling it.
Granted, I’ll give you that I didn’t end it with a question mark because of the weird combination of quoting and excitement I was trying to convey. So really, the most you can call me out on is “bad English” because I figured it was self-evident that I was asking a question from the “did they expect” at the beginning of that phrase.
I’m still asking that question, by the way. “What did the Internet Mob want to happen?” If this question is answered, we’ll get to the real heart of the problem. A problem that I’m guessing lies more with the Internet Mob and less with RP.
The short fact of the matter is RP hasn’t violated anybody’s trust. They hired someone that they determined to have enough experience designing hardware to fill that role. Then (it appears from reading the article) they defended the person when the Internet Mob started attacking him. Something that I think is very admirable, and I wish more companies would do. Instead of simply rolling over and saying, “well…you’re making us look bad, so out the door you go!”
If you believe they have done anything else up to this point, I would ask, “specifically what, and where’s your proof?” If that can’t be answered, I’m going to assume the rest of you need to.. how did Stephen put it…oh yeah…
Re: Please learn how replies work.
The problem with your question is that you’re referring to the few people who openly criticized RP as a “mob”. It’s a disingenuous framing of even polite criticism as “a rabidly angry group of people with pitchforks and torches calling for heads on pikes” (or whatever imagery you meant to conjure). If you had been more willing to argue in good faith by looking at both sides being unreasonable, you might’ve stood a better chance of not having your question called a strawman.
A company that makes Internet-connectible hardware like the Raspberry Pi hired someone whose prior work involved violating privacy on behalf of the government. People are likely to wonder whether future hardware from that company might include something designed by the ex-cop that could violate a customer’s privacy. I’d call that a big breach of trust with customers both current and potential, even if such a thing never happens.
You can think it’s overly paranoid or whatever. You can even defend the hiring if you want. But I’d bet money that this probably wouldn’t have become a huge issue if RP had been far more professional and respectful in dealing with that criticism.
Re:
Okay, but why did you fuck all those dead dogs, and why did you feel the need to spend your entire post bragging about it?
Every time...
Every time I hear about this federation thing, and the whole supply chain of issues it seemingly can cause?
It makes me glad my platform of choice branched off, forked its code completely, and got rid of all the federation features up front.
Re:
And that’s perfectly fine. Some instances run on whitelists rather than blacklists; some instances don’t federate at all. Hell, Truth Social is an at-least-reskinned form of Mastodon and it doesn’t federate with anyone (so far as I know).