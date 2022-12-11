Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the all-talk dept

This week, both our winners on the insightful side come in response to our long post about Twitter and the Hunter Biden laptop story. In first place, it’s a simple anonymous comment:

A terrific essay, which will never be read by the target audience because it’s longer that a tweet…..

In second place, it’s Jonny 5 commenting on the fact that the original story didn’t have named in the byline:

The fact NY Post writers, NY POST, refused to put their name on the story ended this nonsense for anyone with even a hint of having critical thinking skills. The problem, as always, is that we’re dealing with a lot of people who don’t clear that low bar.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with one more anonymous response to that post:

This adds to Republican paranoia as Republican believe that any loss, opposition or failure to agree with them, or explanation of why their conspiracy theories are wrong, is all part of a conspiracy against them.

Next, it’s AbolishDisney with a comment about the disappearance of Nintendo Power scans from the Internet Archive:

If copyright maximalists had their way, all media older than 30 years would be magically erased from existence, never to be seen again. I’ve actually seen people defend perpetual copyright by arguing that it would be “unfair” if new releases had to compete with earlier works. According to them, it’s a Good Thing™ for old media to be destroyed, because that forces consumers to buy new media in its place.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is another anonymous comment about the Hunter Biden post:

But… Hunter Biden’s laptop! What about Hunter Biden’s laptop? And, for that matter, Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In second place, it’s Drew Wilson with a comment about game developers who complain about “woke reviewers”:

“Woke” Is the New Get Out of Jail Free Card Are you tired of people calling you an asshole because you are acting like an asshole? Do people look down on you for being a racist or being a traitor to your own country? Are you having a hard time getting that second date because of your misogynistic attitudes Is your product being review bombed because it is bad? Well, thanks to our new amazing product, your life is about to change forever! Introducing “woke”! Woke is a revolutionary new product by Jerks Incorporated! Simply apply it to any problem you have and watch those problems magically disappear! Did you get called an asshole for being an asshole? Blame the woke mob! Getting backlash for using the N-word willy nilly or treating LGBT community members badly? Call it woke mentality that’s destroying your country! Did that date leave you because you the first things you said to her was [18+ comments only redacted]? Say she was just woke! Did you release a AAA-like game, but only give yourself a month to build it and didn’t bother to do bug fixing or run it through proper QA processes? It’s all the woke reviewers fault! So, next time your problems catch up to you, remember one thing: woke! The get out of jail free card for everyone without an inkling of self-awareness. To order your woke, order now at Americans for Revoking the Constitution for Glorious Leader Trump Crying Eagle Let’s Go Brandon Waving American Flag Covfefe Inc. Just pay 12 easy payments of $15.00 plus taxes and shipping and handling. Remember, when the world says “nope!”, just remember “woke”!

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with Pixelation and one more response to the “woke reviewers” post:

If the issue is bad reviews from the “woke” crowd, where are all of the reviews from the “asleep” crowd?

Finally, we loop back to the Hunter Biden post where JSpitzen offered up a comment that in this day and age sadly needed to be labelled as humor:

To summarize the heart of Mike’s argument, there is no evidence of anything nefarious. BUT, consider, how muddled is this whole topic. Surely one would expect at least some evidence of almost anything (the age of the universe, the death of God, etc.). Thus the flaw in Mike’s argument that there is no evidence: the absence of any evidence that might implicate nefarious activities is, intrinsically, evidence of nefarious activities.one would expect to exist is, itself, evidence of nefarious activities. Q.E.D. (By the way, this entire comment is intended as humor.)

That’s all for this week, folks!



