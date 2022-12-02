UK Removes Most Censorial Aspect Of Online Safety Bill, But It’s Still Terrible For Speech & Privacy
Report: ID.me Lied About Pretty Much Everything While Providing Identification Services To The Government

Daily Deal: NEWYES Scan Reader Pen 3

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Dec 2nd 2022 10:44am -

Now, you can understand any book or reading material of your choice regardless of its language. The NEWYES Scan Reader can recognize 3,000 characters per minute, has 0.3s translation speed, and its accuracy rate is as high as 98%. It also supports 9 UI languages, 55 OCR languages, 112 text translation languages, and 112 voice translation languages. Now, you can have a text and voice translator, dictionary, voice recorder, and even MP3 player all in one portable device. It’s on sale for $100.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

UK Removes Most Censorial Aspect Of Online Safety Bill, But It’s Still Terrible For Speech & Privacy
Report: ID.me Lied About Pretty Much Everything While Providing Identification Services To The Government
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...