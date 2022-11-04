Court Reminds Cops That Pointing A Bunch Of Guns At Someone Doesn’t Make A Search Consensual
Cable Giant Charter Once Again Jacks Up Broadband Prices

Cable Giant Charter Once Again Jacks Up Broadband Prices

Broadband

from the do-not-pass-go,-do-not-collect-$200 dept

Fri, Nov 4th 2022 06:24am -

Cable giants like Comcast and Charter continue to struggle to retain traditional TV subscribers, so they’re extracting their pound of flesh from their captive cable broadband customers that have no alternative ISPs to flee to thanks to a continued lack of competition in the United States.

Both companies were quick to jack up broadband prices during the pandemic. More recently, in a giant middle finger to net neutrality, Comcast announced it would force you to use Comcast hardware if you want faster speeds. Now, Charter Communications, whose broadband services are sold under the Spectrum brand, is informing 9.5 million users they’ll soon be seeing price hikes.

As with most companies, Charter vaguely blamed inflation for the $5 monthly price hike on most of its tiers:

Executives mentioned plans to hike broadband prices on Charter’s Q3 2022 earnings call, stating the move was a response to inflationary pressure. However, they didn’t provide specifics. In a statement to Fierce, a Charter representative confirmed rack rates for its service tiers will be increasing $5 per month. The change will take effect in most markets starting November 1.

These price hikes would have arrived regardless of inflation. And these companies can routinely jack up prices because they see no competitive or regulatory penalty for doing so. In Charter’s case it was restricted from imposing broadband usage caps and overage fees due to conditions affixed to its merger with Time Warner Cable, but those restrictions have sunsetted, meaning caps won’t be far behind.

AT&T also raised prices by $3 for all of its customers. Cable company Altice jacked up prices by $10 for all new customers. In wireless, Verizon also jacked up prices, while one-time industry darling T-Mobile informed everybody they’d be implementing a new $35 fee for all activations and upgrades.

Just another round of incredible innovation from an industry that already charges Americans some of the highest prices in the developed world for what’s very often substandard service and comically terrible customer support. It’s the kind of freedom you get to enjoy when you not only don’t have many competitors, but have figured out how to cripple the nation’s top telecom regulator for six straight years.

Filed Under: , , , , , ,
Companies: charter, charter spectrum

1 CommentLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Cable Giant Charter Once Again Jacks Up Broadband Prices”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
1 Comment

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Court Reminds Cops That Pointing A Bunch Of Guns At Someone Doesn’t Make A Search Consensual
Cable Giant Charter Once Again Jacks Up Broadband Prices
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...