Techdirt Podcast Episode 336: The DSA Is A Mess, But Will Now Rule The Internet

from the big-regulation dept

There are big internet regulatory changes coming in the EU, with the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act. Each is a huge bundle of new rules that could drastically change the future of the entire internet, and today we’re focusing on the DSA, which is set to come into force in 2024. Emma Llansó from the Center for Democracy & Technology and Daphne Keller from Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center join us on this week’s episode to dig into the DSA and its many, many implications.

Filed Under: daphne keller, digital services act, dsa, emma llanso, eu, intermediary liability, podcast, regulation

