Daily Deal: Apple A1535 Magic Trackpad 2

Thu, Oct 20th 2022 10:48am -


The all-new Magic Trackpad 2 is a faster, more responsive trackpad for your Mac. The built-in battery and four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface allow you to click anywhere, and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips. Magic Trackpad 2 also features an edge-to-edge glass area that’s nearly 30 percent larger than the previous mouse while staying comfortable to touch. And it pairs automatically with your Mac so you can work right away. It’s on sale for $95.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

