Daily Deal: Apple Magic Mouse
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
Magic Mouse is wireless and rechargeable, with an optimized foot design that lets it glide smoothly across your desk. The Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents. The rechargeable battery will power your Magic Mouse for about a month or more between charges. It’s ready to go right out of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac, and it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charges by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac. It’s on sale for $70.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Filed Under: daily deal
Comments on “Daily Deal: Apple Magic Mouse”
beware buying anything from StackCommerce
Originally they had an ‘all sales final’ policy but I was able to get around that by doing a chargeback on my credit card. Last scammy purchase I bought from them they kept insisting my bank had a dispute against my purchase and it wouldn’t allow them to credit my account. My bank did not and this was to run the clock out on the 60 days my bank allows chargebacks.
Also, the Mac Mouse was terrible for me ergonomically. I don’t know if it was the shape, but I kept getting shoulder pain because using it would turn my shoulder into any earing. A regular mouse doesn’t do that. I took my Apple Mouse back to the my Apple Store for a full $90 refund.
Don’t bother with StackCommerce for a $20 discount. They aren’t worth the hassle. If you do buy and don’t have problems, the Gods are smiling on you.