Turkey Still Thinks It Hasn’t Jailed Enough Journalists, Add Prison Sentences To Its ‘Fake News’ Law
Techdirt Podcast Episode 334: Can You Mandate Editorial Transparency?

Techdirt Podcast Episode 334: Can You Mandate Editorial Transparency?

Legal Issues

from the not-so-fast dept

Tue, Oct 18th 2022 01:30pm -

Amidst all the conversation around regulating social media, algorithmic amplification, and disinformation, one idea that tends to get a lot of broad support is mandating editorial transparency. After all, it sounds nice, since transparency is usually a good thing. But in fact, there are huge legal and conceptual problems with mandated transparency. Santa Clara Law’s Eric Goldman has written papers on the constitutionality of the idea and an important Supreme Court case related to this question, and this week he joins the podcast to discuss why mandated transparency isn’t as good (or as constitutional) as many people claim.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Turkey Still Thinks It Hasn’t Jailed Enough Journalists, Add Prison Sentences To Its ‘Fake News’ Law
Techdirt Podcast Episode 334: Can You Mandate Editorial Transparency?
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...